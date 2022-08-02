Mock the Week to end after 17 years: "It couldn't go on"

The BBC has confirmed that the next series of Mock the Week will be its last, with the show coming to an end after 21 seasons.

BBC Two has cancelled Mock the Week after 17 years of the comedy panel show, with host Dara Ó Briain commenting that "it couldn't go on" any longer.

Confirming the news to The Mirror, Ó Briain – who has presented the show since it first aired in 2005 – said: "That's it folks, the UK has finally run out of news.

"The storylines were getting crazier and crazier; global pandemics, divorce from Europe, novelty short-term Prime Ministers. It couldn’t go on. We just couldn’t be more silly than the news was already."

He added: "And so, regretfully, we are closing the doors on Dara and Hugh's Academy for Baby Comedians.:

The presenter went on to thanks the show's guests over the years, "many of whom went on to huge successes of their own, and never write or call", he joked.

The BBC added that it is "really proud" of the show, but after 21 seasons, "we have taken the difficult decision in order to create room for new shows".

"We would like to thank Angst Productions, host Dara Ó Briain, panellist Hugh Dennis and all the guest comedians involved in the show across the 21 series," the broadcaster added.

Hosted by Ó Briain and featuring permanent team captain Hugh Dennis, Mock the Week took up-and-coming comedians and helped them become household names, with the likes of Jo Brand, David Mitchell, John Oliver, Russell Howard, Shappi Khorsandi, Michael McIntyre and Jack Whitehall appearing on the show regularly.

