As comedians, musicians, presenters and drag queens strap on that iconic apron, we're in for a treat with six weeks of Celebrity MasterChef ahead of us – especially with one of the first contestants being Nancy Dell'Olio.

Celebrity MasterChef fans are working up an appetite in anticipation for the 2022 series, which begins this week on BBC One and will see a host of new famous faces put their cooking skills to the test.

The Italian lawyer and media personality will be joining the Celebrity MasterChef 2022 line-up with McFly's Danny Jones, comedian Kae Kurd, Love Island's Faye Winter and ChuckleVision's Paul Chuckle in the first heat of the competition – but will she impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode?

Here's everything you need to know about Nancy Dell'Olio – the lawyer and media personality.

Who is Nancy Dell'Olio?

Age: 60

Job: Lawyer and media personality

Instagram: @nancydellolio

Nancy Dell'Olio is an Italian-American lawyer who rose to fame after dating Swedish football manager Sven-Göran Eriksson from 1997 until 2007.

While she ran her own property law practice, Dell'Olio began establishing herself as a media personality, hosting MTV's Footballers' Cribs and publishing her own autobiography in 2007 titled My Beautiful Game.

She has since competed on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother – however, she only managed to stay just over one week in the Big Brother house.

When does Celebrity MasterChef 2022 start?

Celebrity MasterChef begins on Wednesday 10th August at 8pm on BBC One, with the first heat taking place over three episodes.

The new season will air on BBC One over six weeks, with 20 celebs entering the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen.

Celebrity MasterChef returns to BBC One on Wednesday 10th August at 8pm. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

