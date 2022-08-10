Making his MasterChef debut on Wednesday will be Paul Chuckle – the comedian best known for starring in ChuckleVision alongside his late brother Barry Chuckle.

The 2022 season of Celebrity MasterChef begins this week, with five famous faces entering the kitchen for the competition's first heats.

Taking on the likes of stand-up Kae Kurd, media personality Nancy Dell'Olio and Love Island's Faye Winter, the children's TV favourite will be trying his best to impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode in a street food challenge – but will he make it through to the next round and go up against the rest of the Celebrity MasterChef line-up?

Here's everything you need to know about Paul Chuckle.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Paul Chuckle?

BBC

Age: 74

Job: Comedian and actor

Instagram: @officialpaulchuckle

Paul Chuckle is best known as one half of the double act The Chuckle Brothers, which consisted of himself and his late brother Barry.

The pair rose to fame after winning talent competition Opportunity Knocks in 1967 and went on to appear on New Faces, 3-2-1 and The Good Old Days.

In 1987, they starred in ChuckleVision, which aired on CBBC for 22 years, earning them a Lifetime Achievement award from the British Academy Children's Awards.

With Barry, Paul Chuckle also hosted gameshow To Me, To You! and appeared on Comedy Map of Britain, Celebrity Coach Trip, Comic Relief, Still Open All Hours and starred in a music video alongside Tinchy Stryder.

After Barry's death in 2018 at the age of 73, Paul appeared on The Keith and Paddy Picture Show, Doctors, MyBad! and The Madame Blanc Mysteries.

When does Celebrity MasterChef 2022 start?

The new season of Celebrity MasterChef kicks off on Wednesday 10th August at 8pm on BBC One.

Paul Chuckle is taking part in the first week of the competition, taking on the likes of Nancy Dell'Olio, Danny Jones, Faye Winter and Kae Kurd.

Celebrity MasterChef returns to BBC One on Wednesday 10th August at 8pm. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.