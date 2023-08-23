Now, the latest cohort of five famous faces will be heading into the famous kitchen, hoping to win a spot in the semi-finals.

Among them will be Love Island star Luca Bish, who appeared on ITV’s dating show last year.

Will his past career as a fishmonger give him the edge on the show? We’ll have to wait and see - but in the meantime, here’s what you need to know about the reality star.

Who is Luca Bish?

Luca Bish. ITV

Age: 23

Job: Reality TV star

Instagram: @lucabish

Love Island fans will already be very familiar with Luca, who headed into the famous Majorcan villa last summer, eventually coupling up with Gemma Owen, the daughter of football star Michael Owen.

The pair made it all the way to the final, eventually coming in second place, with co-stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti taking home the £50,000 prize.

Once the show had ended, Luca and Gemma's relationship lasted three months before they called time on their romance.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish. ITV

"We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure," Luca said in a statement posted on Instagram. "I can't thank everyone enough for all their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island."

Luca previously worked for his family's fish wholesale company MCB Seafood, which could give him a head start in any potential seafood-based challenges. These days, though, he is a full-time influencer.

When is Celebrity MasterChef on TV?

The latest heat of Celebrity MasterChef begins on Wednesday 23rd August, with further episodes then following on Thursday and Friday.

Luca will be competing against the likes of Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell and Black Eyed Peas star Apl.de.ap.

Once the fourth heats have aired, it will be time for the semi-finals; two celebrities from each heat will progress to this stage of the competition.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 airs from Wednesday to Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

