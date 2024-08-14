Celebrity Race Across the World is the second offering of the programme in 2024, with the civilian series returning earlier this year, which saw best friends Alfie and Owen take home the £20,000 prize.

As they compete alongside the likes of Kelly Brook, Jeff Brazier and Kola Bokinni, here's everything you need to know about Scott Mills and his husband Sam.

Who are Scott and Sam?

Sam and Scott on Celebrity Race Across the World. Studio Lambert

Relationship: Husbands

From: South Hampton and south Wales

Jobs: Radio DJ and audio producer

Scott Mills is a radio DJ and presenter, best known for hosting BBC Radio 1 from 2004 to 2022. Nowadays, fans can tune in to hear him on BBC Radio 2.

He is taking part in the race alongside his husband Sam Vaughan, who is an "audio producer and branded content freelancer", who met Scott at a Welsh radio event in 2017.

Scott described the heat as "the hardest thing". Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Scott said: "It was nearly 50 degrees when we arrived in Brazil and super humid. I was constantly drenched.

"It was like a reverse honeymoon because we got married in Spain shortly after we got back."

Why did Scott and Sam want to take part in Celebrity Race Across the World?

When Scott and Sam were first asked to take part in Celebrity Race Across the World, Sam described it as "a no-brainer".

"It's an opportunity where you can just switch off in the world and see places that you've never seen before," he explained in a new interview with the BBC.

"You'll probably go to places that you wouldn't choose to go - if you look at a map, you probably wouldn't go, 'Let's go here.'

"Scott loves his travel magazines, so Scott will plan our holidays, he likes to go to new places, but this is probably going somewhere that we will never go to again. And it's just seeing parts of the world together."

Scott also wanted to "throw" is phone away "for a bit". "I wouldn't be able to get to do this again," he said.

Celebrity Race Across the World will start airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Wednesday 14th August 2024.

