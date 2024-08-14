Competing against Jeff and Freddy are Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy, Scott Mills and his husband Sam and Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary Ellen - but who has what it takes to make it to the finish line first?

But what is there to know about 2024 contestants Jeff and Freddy Brazier? Read on for all the key facts about the Celebrity Race Across the World duo.

Who are Jeff and Freddy?

Jeff and Freddie on Celebrity Race Across the World. BBC/Studio Lambert/Hans Georg

Relationship: Father and son

From: Essex

Jobs: TV personality and part-time worker

Jeff Brazier is a TV presenter after rising to fame as a contestant on Shipwrecked. Since then, he has presented the likes of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, Finders Keepers and This Morning.

He will be taking part in the race alongside son Freddy, who works part time.

"I've got a real confidence in my relationship with Fred, and I knew it would take something absolutely huge to make us fall out," Jeff said in an interview with Radio Times magazine.

"Then you're introduced to the limitation of the language barrier and the problems begin!"

Why did Jeff and Freddy want to take part in Celebrity Race Across the World?

Jeff wanted to take part because "the travel element is an absolute privilege", as well as getting to share the experience with his son and make memories.

"He's not a child anymore, he's a young adult," said Jeff. "I feel like at some point he's going to move out and I'll lose him. So, I guess I'm just trying to squeeze every last bit out of him that I can."

Celebrity Race Across the World will start airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Wednesday 14th August 2024.

