Taking on the adventure is TV and radio personality Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy, who said they hadn't experienced something "this special" in the past.

But what is there to know about the contestants? Read on for all the key facts about Celebrity Race Across the World duo Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi.

Who are Kelly and Jeremy?

Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi. Studio Lambert

Relationship: Husband and wife

From: Rochester and Italy

Jobs: TV personality and Judo champion

Kelly Brook is a model and actress, and has appeared in a number of films and TV programmes including Survival Island, Fishtales, Celebrity Juice and Britain's Got Talent.

She will be doing the race alongside her husband Jeremy Parisi, who is a Judo champion and model. The pair tied the knot in 2022 after being in a relationship for eight years.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Kelly said the idea of taking part in the series came from her agent.

"Jeremy and I binge-watched every series over a weekend," she explained.

"I didn't think I could sit on a train for eight hours without my phone! But we'd just got married and hadn't had a honeymoon, so the timing was right; it was something we could do together, completely out of our comfort zone. And Jeremy, who was born in Italy and grew up in France, is brilliant at languages."

Why did Kelly and Jeremy want to take part in Celebrity Race Across the World?

For Kelly, she felt that she and Jeremy were "looking for a new adventure to go on together" as they love to travel.

"This just seemed like the dream to get to the airport and not know where you're going," she said in an interview with the BBC.

"That is like a dream, to go to the airport, be given a plane ticket and just go."

Jeremy echoed this and said: "You don't have this kind of experience every day. So, I think this was the right moment to do it."

Celebrity Race Across the World will start airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Wednesday 14th August 2024.

