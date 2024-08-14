Hoping to make it over the finish line are actor Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary Ellen whose bond will no doubt grow as they spend one month together in this epic race.

They will be competing against the likes of Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy, Scott Mills and his husband Sam and Jeff Brazier who is travelling with his son, Freddy.

So, who exactly is Kola Bokinni and why did he decide to take on this new adventure? As Celebrity Race Across the World airs on BBC One tonight (13th August), here's everything you need to know about the pair.

Who are Kola and Mary Ellen?

Kola and Mary Ellen on Celebrity Race Across the World. Studio Lambert

Relationships: Cousins

From: London

Jobs: Actor and student

Kola Bokinni is an actor best known for his role as Isaac in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. He has previously starred in an episode of Black Mirror and in Top Boy. His cousin, Mary Ellen, is a student.

As for whether the pair managed to get along throughout the race, Kola told Radio Times magazine he found that he could "spend five weeks with my little cousin without us killing each other".

"I found that, believe it or not, Kola is shy," said Mary Ellen. "He was so timid when it came to talking to strangers. Unless, of course, they recognised him from Ted Lasso."

Why did Kola and Mary Ellen want to take part in Celebrity Race Across the World?

"It's not so many times that you get to do something like this," said Bokinni of why he wanted to take part.

"Obviously, I've travelled with my job but I've always had to play other characters. But to do something and it's me, and with my family and I'll get to see what we're all about, and test our mustards a little bit. So, that's the reason why I wanted to do it, to just experience a different side of life and the world."

As for Mary Ellen, she explained: "I just want to create memories with my cousin, I suppose, and go on the adventure of a lifetime."

Celebrity Race Across the World will start airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Wednesday 14th August 2024.

