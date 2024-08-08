This season, the pairs will embark on a 12,500 kilometre race of a lifetime. Their journey begins in Belém, Northern Brazil and they must reach the finish line in the Andes, Frutillar in Southern Chile.

But who the celebrities taking part. Read on to find out more about this year's cast of Celebrity Race Across the World.

Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 cast: Confirmed line-up

Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy

and her husband Jeremy Scott Mills and his husband (then fiancé) Sam

and his husband (then fiancé) Sam Jeff Brazier and his son Freddie

and his son Freddie Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary Ellen

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy. BBC/Studio Lambert/Hans Georg

Age: 44

Job: Model and actress

Instagram: @iamkb

Kelly Brook is a model and actress, and has appeared in a number of films and TV programmes including Survival Island, Fishtales, Celebrity Juice and Britain's Got Talent.

She has also taken part in Strictly Come Dancing, The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off and The Masked Dancer.

Kelly will be taking part in Race Across the World alongside her husband Jeremy Parisi, whom she married in 2022.

The suggestion to take part in the race came from Kelly's agent. She told Radio Times magazine: "Jeremy and I binge-watched every series over a weekend. I didn't think I could sit on a train for eight hours without my phone!

"But we'd just got married and hadn't had a honeymoon, so the timing was right; it was something we could do together, completely out of our comfort zone. And Jeremy, who was born in Italy and grew up in France, is brilliant at languages."

Jeremy echoed this and added: "We'd done so much travelling together, but nothing this special."

Scott Mills

Scott Mills and his husband Sam. BBC/Studio Lambert/Hans Georg

Age: 51

Job: Radio DJ

Instagram: @realscottmills

Scott Mills is a radio DJ and presenter, best known for hosting BBC Radio 1 from 2004 to 2022. Nowadays, fans can tune into him on BBC Radio 2.

Mills has appeared as a guest star on the likes of Mastermind, Children in Need and also Strictly Come Dancing, in which he came in 11th place with dance partner Joanne Clifton.

The presenter is also best known for being a UK commentator for the Eurovision Song Contest, which he returned to earlier this year.

Scott will be doing the race alongside his husband Sam (then fiancé), and the presenter has described the series as "the most bonkers thing" he has ever done.

In an interview with Radio Times magazine, Scott said: "It was also the hardest thing – it was nearly 50 degrees when we arrived in Brazil and super humid. I was constantly drenched. It was like a reverse honeymoon because we got married in Spain shortly after we got back."

As for Sam, he had "no expectations". "I prepared myself physically by running around the garden with a heavy backpack a week before we left," he explained.

"But I had no idea it would be so mentally exhausting. In the end, it was the best and worst thing I've ever done."

Jeff Brazier

Jeff Brazier and his son Freddie. BBC/Studio Lambert/Hans Georg

Age: 45

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @jeffbrazier

Jeff Brazier is a TV presenter after rising to fame as a contestant on Shipwrecked. Since then, he has presented the likes of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, Finders Keepers and This Morning.

He has also taken part in various entertainment shows including Celebrity MasterChef, Dancing on Ice and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Jeff will be doing the race alongside his son Freddie, who both shared their thoughts with Radio Times magazine about how tough it really was.

"I've got a real confidence in my relationship with Fred and I knew it would take something absolutely huge to make us fall out," said Jeff. "Then you're introduced to the limitation of the language barrier and the problems begin!"

For Freddie, he found being on a night bus, unable to stop his "brain from ticking non-stop" really hard.

Kola Bokinni

Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary Ellen. BBC/Studio Lambert/Hans Georg

Age: 32

Job: Actor

Instagram: @kolabokinni

Kola Bokinni will be joining the race alongside his cousin Mary-Ellen and both were keen to experience something like never before and what better way to do that than on Race Across the World?

"It's not so many times that you get to do something like this," said Bokinni.

"Obviously, I've travelled with my job but I've always had to play other characters. But to do something and it's me, and with my family and I'll get to see what we're all about, and test our mustards a little bit. So, that's the reason why I wanted to do it, to just experience a different side of life and the world."

Bokinni is best known for his role as Isaac in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. He previously starred in an episode of Black Mirror and in Top Boy.

As for whether the pair managed to get along throughout the race, Kola told Radio Times magazine he found that he could "spend five weeks with my little cousin without us killing each other".

"I found that, believe it or not, Kola is shy," said Mary Ellen. "He was so timid when it came to talking to strangers. Unless, of course, they recognised him from Ted Lasso."

Celebrity Race Across the World will start airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Wednesday 14th August 2024.

