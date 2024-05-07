Mills and Clark won't be the only one providing fans with some much-needed Eurovision content as Richie Anderson will be leading the commentary on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds for the first time.

In the days leading up to the final, the BBC will be providing non-stop coverage for fans of the competition, up until the Grand Final on Saturday 11th May, in which the new champions will be crowned.

But who is on the UK presenting line-up this year? Here's everything you need to know about the UK Eurovision 2024 presenters.

Who are the UK Eurovision 2024 presenters?

Richie Anderson

Richie Anderson for Eurovision 2024. BBC/Sarah Jeynes

Richie Anderson will be leading the Eurovision commentary on the sound waves for the BBC, and is best known for his work on TV and radio with the broadcaster.

Over the course of his career, Anderson has hosted the weekday mornings travel news on BBC Radio 2. He also took part on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022.

On hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in the UK, Anderson explained that the competition is his "summer Christmas time".

"I spend the first half of the year looking forward to it and counting down the days," he said. "The whole thing just puts a huge smile on my face. I love that it's such an accepting, fun and eccentric event that welcomes everyone no matter what."

Scott Mills

Scott Mills for Eurovision 2024. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Scott Mills is a radio DJ and presenter, best known for hosting BBC Radio 1 from 2004 to 2022. Nowadays, fans can tune into him on BBC Radio 2.

Mills has appeared as a guest star on the likes of Mastermind, Children in Need and also Strictly Come Dancing, in which he came in 11th place with dance partner Joanne Clifton.

He said it is "super exciting" to be providing the Eurovision commentary with Rylan on BBC One this year and has teased what viewers can expect.

"You are going to get amazing voices, brilliant staging and some of the most ridiculous things you've ever seen all in one show," he said.

"Rylan and I spend a week together every year - we have done since 2017 - and it's always brilliant fun. I've been hosting the semi-finals for 14 years, when very few people knew what they were, mainly because the UK gets an automatic pass through to the final.

"Many countries don't even make it to the final, but they are so much fun, and so I'm really pleased more people know about it and get to see the semi-finals."

Rylan Clark

Rylan Clark for Eurovision 2024. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Rylan is back alongside Scott Mills as a commentator on BBC One and iPlayer this year and has teased that viewers can expect everything they love from him and Scott, but "just in Swedish"!

The 35-year-old shot to fame after appearing on The X Factor in 2012 and then went on to enter Celebrity Big Brother the following year.

Since then, Rylan has become a mainstay on people's TV screens, from appearing as a presenter on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two to hosting Prime Video's reality series, Hot Mess Summer.

Graham Norton

Graham Norton for Eurovision 2024. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Where Eurovision is, Graham Norton will surely follow! During the Grand Final on Saturday 11th May, the TV host will be commentating live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm.

Best known for his award-winning chat show, The Graham Norton Show, the presenter has been a mainstay on people's TV screens for years. Norton also recently began hosting Wheel of Fortune over on ITV.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year's contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK's act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

