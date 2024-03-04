While the cast members are being kept under wraps until the live launch, speculation has been rife about who could step foot into the brand new Celebrity Big Brother house, with names like Sharon Osbourne and Levi Roots being rumoured.

Much like any programme that has been off air for quite some time, viewers often reminisce on previous contestants and their hilarious moments, especially when it comes to some of the winners.

Ahead of another celebrity soon being crowned winner of Celebrity Big Brother, read on to see what previous champions have been up to since their time on the show.

Celebrity Big Brother past winners

Ryan Thomas - Season 22 (2018)

Ryan Thomas. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Ryan Thomas is the reigning champ of Celebrity Big Brother, after having quite the controversial time.

During his stint in the Big Brother house, fellow contestant Roxanne Pallett claimed Thomas had repeatedly punched her, but later admitted she got it wrong. This sparked more than 25,000 complaints to Ofcom.

Pallett later apologised to Thomas in a number of interviews following the series.

Since winning the reality TV competition, Thomas featured in a mini-series, Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai, alongside his brothers to discover their Indian heritage.

He is currently taking part on Dancing on Ice, and is in the running to possibly win the show alongside his dance partner Amani Fancy.

Ahead of his appearance on the skating show, Thomas exclusively told RadioTimes.com it took a lot to learn how to dance on the ice.

"I actually thought I was okay on the ice and then I was like, 'Okay I don't know what I'm doing,'" he said. "Figure skating is so much different from anything I've ever experienced before. Technically, it's a minefield. Footwork, hands, face expressions. There is so much to take on board."

Courtney Act - Season 21 (2018)

Courtney Act. Don Arnold/WireImage

Australian drag queen Courtney Act was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother back in February 2018.

"It's amazing to think the public have chosen me, it's validation for the beliefs I had coming in here," she said following her win. "I guess coming into the house that it's validation to be different."

Since appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, Courtney has been a fierce advocate for anti-vilification laws to be introduced in Australia, in order "to protect the LGBTQ+ community from hate speech".

"Visibility without protection is a trap which is why we need anti-vilification laws in Australia," they wrote on Instagram (via Daily Mail Australia).

"I'm a patron of Equality Australia, who obviously did great work leading the 'Yes' vote, and now they are championing state and national law reform to protect our community from hate speech and vilification."

Sarah Harding - Season 20 (2017)

Sarah Harding. Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Sarah Harding sadly died in 2021. Best known for being part of pop group Girls Aloud, Harding had been battling with breast cancer.

"Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day," her mother Marie wrote in a post on Instagram.

"She slipped away peacefully this morning. I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead."

Coleen Nolan - Season 19 (2017)

Coleen Nolan. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hearst

Coleen Nolan returned to be Big Brother house in 2017, five years after first making an appearance on the reality TV series.

Nolan is currently a panellist on Loose Women and is an agony aunt for the Daily Mirror. She is currently on tour, singing for audiences across the country, supported by her son Shane.

Stephen Bear - Season 18 (2016)

Stephen Bear. GC Images/GC Images

Stephen Bear won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, beating Ricky Norwood.

In the years that followed, Bear began dating Love Island star Georgia Harrison. In 2020, the pair were filmed having sexual intercourse on CCTV cameras in Bear's garden.

This footage was later uploaded to OnlyFans without Harrison's consent.

According to the prosecutor Jacqueline Carey KC, when Harrison saw the footage, she told Bear "never to send" it to anyone.

In 2022, Bear was found guilty of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

In January 2024, Bear was released from prison, 11 months into his sentence.

Scotty T - Season 17 (2016)

Scott Timlin. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Scotty T, real name Scott Timlin, made a name for himself for his appearance on Geordie Shore.

The reality TV star was recently on screens in recent months after featuring on the second season of Celeb Cooking School on E4. He unfortunately didn't win this time around, and was eliminated in the third round of the show.

Timlin no longer appears on Geordie Shore, but told The Sun he would "obviously go back" given the chance.

"I'd probably triple the views like [the] last time I went back in," he told the publication. "They need us back in, there's no one like us lot. You stick me, Gaz, Charlotte back in the house [and] it would be class. I'd be raring to go, sign me up."

James Hill - Season 16 (2015)

James Hill. Karwai Tang/WireImage

James Hill rose to fame after he took part on The Apprentice in 2014, and went on to win Celebrity Big Brother one year later.

Since then, Hill has starred in Celebrity Dinner Date, 5 Star Hotel and Celebrity Coach Trip. He hasn't appeared on a TV show since 2019.

Katie Price - Season 15 (2015)

Katie Price. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Katie Price has appeared on a number of television programmes since winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.

To name a few, Price has appeared on Tipping Point: Lucky Stars, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity MasterChef.

She has also been part of a number of documentary series, including Katie Price: Harvey and Me, Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next and Katie Price: Trauma and Me.

Gary Busey - Season 14 (2014)

Gary Busey. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Gary Busey became the first American to win Celebrity Big Brother UK, despite being nominated for eviction 24 times!

After his win, Busey dived into the world of voice acting and can be heard in all three of the Hitman video games.

Jim Davidson - Season 13 (2014)

Jim Davidson. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jim Davidson has been focusing on his comedy career and has been across the UK with his stand-up show.

Charlotte Crosby - Season 12 (2013)

Charlotte Crosby. Kate Green/Getty Images

Charlotte Crosby has remained a well-known figure on TV screens since winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

The Geordie Shore star has had a number of her own TV programmes over the years, including The Charlotte Show, Just Tattoo of Us and Charlotte Crosby's Lockdown Laughs.

She has also continued to take part in reality TV programmes, with her notably appearing on the Australian version of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! as well as The Celebrity Circle.

Rylan Clark - Season 11 (2013)

Rylan Clark. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Rylan Clark has gone from success to even more success since winning the show back in 2013.

Clark has become a popular TV presenter, fronting various programmes including Big Brother's Bit on the Side, This Morning and Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two.

Viewers recently saw Clark host new reality show Hot Mess Summer on Prime Video. In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com about the series, Clark said: "Hot Mess really is a medley of all the shows I loved to watch growing up, so [it is] really nostalgic.

"It's got a little bit of Sun, Sex and Suspicious Parents, it's got a bit of Geordie Shore, it's got a bit of The Apprentice, in a weird way, as well.

"The whole show, where it's a brand new concept [is] the deceit of it all. They all think they're there to party - you're not, darling!"

Julian Clary - Season 10 (2012)

Julian Clary. Dave Benett/Sama Kai/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Julian Clary has been enjoying a career in comedy since his 2012 win and is set to go on a live tour later this year. "Yes, it has a Western theme," he confirmed.

He recently appeared on the 2023 series of Taskmaster on Channel 4.

Denise Welch - Season 9 (2012)

Denise Welch. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Denise Welch has continued to be a panellist on Loose Women.

She has appeared in a variety of TV shows over the years, including Channel 4's Hollyoaks as Trish Minniver.

Paddy Doherty - Season 8 (2011)

Paddy Doherty. John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images

After winning Celebrity Big Brother, Doherty appeared in a two-part documentary series, When Paddy Met Sally, alongside his former housemate Sally Bercow.

In addition, Doherty has appeared on Celebrity Bainisteoir and Dan and Paddy's Bucket List - Kyushu Japan.

Paddy was recently the victim of a death hoax, which he has since put to bed. "I don't know who is doing it but they must have a sad life to do a thing like that," the TV personality told Daily Star.

"It's sick, some people must be jealous. The whole thing p****d me off and it knocked the stuffing out of my wife, she's on the edge of her nerves as it is."

Alex Reid - Season 7 (2010)

Alex Reid. Karwai Tang/WireImage

After winning Celebrity Big Brother, Reid announced his retirement from MMA. This was short lived, as he accepted a challenge from Jason Barrett, in which he won - making it his first win in six years in MMA.

In 2016, Reid made a return to MMA but has not fought since then.

Ulrika Jonsson - Season 6 (2009)

Ulrika Jonsson. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Former Gladiators presenter Ulrika Jonsson won Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 and has since appeared on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Celebs Go Dating and First Dates Hotel.

Shilpa Shetty - Season 5 (2007)

Shilpa Shetty. Milind Shelte/ The India Today Group via Getty Images

Shilpa Shetty is still doing incredibly well for herself since being crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother in 2007.

She is the co-owner of a chain of spas and salons in India called Iosis.

Chantelle Houghton - Season 4 (2006)

Chantelle Houghton. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Chantelle Houghton was the only non-celebrity to enter the house in 2006, but no doubt shot to fame following her time on the show.

However, in recent years, Houghton has stepped out of the limelight to focus on raising her daughter.

Bez - Season 3 (2005)

Bez. Lorne Thomson/Redferns

While Bez, real name Mark Berry, makes appearances on Gogglebox alongside Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder, he now spends his time fishing in Porthleven.

"I keep a fishing boat in Porthleven and I try to fish, but it's really hard when you've got kids using your boat as a diving board," he told The Times.

"We've caught mackerel and lobster, which my friend Kelvin cooks up at his restaurant, the Mussel Shoal."

Mark Owen - Season 2 (2002)

Mark Owen. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Mark Owen is adored by many to this day, with Take That still going from strength to strength. The band are going on tour in 2024, with special guest Olly Murs.

The tour will be in support of the band's ninth studio album, This Life. You can buy tickets for their tour below:

Jack Dee - Season 1 (2001)

Jack Dee. Dave M Bennett/Getty Images

Jack Dee was the first ever winner of Celebrity Big Brother, the shortest season yet - with the star spending just eight days in the house.

The comedian is currently taking part on the I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue tour across the UK.

Celebrity Big Brother will start on Monday 4th March at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

