That's right, the exciting news was confirmed today (21st August) as the final two episodes of season 1 were released on the streamer, revealing the all-important decisions from the engaged couples.

If you have already managed to watch both of them, you'll know that just two of the five couples actually got married, with the latter three making the decision not to wed due to various issues.

And fans of the show are going to watch a brand new cohort of people find love, sight unseen, next year!

In a post shared to social media, Matt and Emma Willis confirmed the exciting renewal.

Matt Willis and Emma Willis in Love is Blind UK. Tom Dymond/Netflix

"We have got some news for you," said Emma as Matt chimed in, "We've not been able to stop feeling the feels, so we are bringing you another dose of love!"

Emma added: "That's right, Love Is Blind UK will be back on your screens, returning for season 2 next year!"

"We've seen your tweets, your comments, and all the chats from season 1, and we can't wait to bring you a fresh batch of British singles looking for love in the pods," Matt continued.

Emma concluded the announcement, preparing fans to "get ready to fall back in love with love again and find out whether love is truly blind"!

Earlier this month, five couples embarked on a journey like never before. They all fell in love with one another without ever having seen them, and experienced life on the outside world before deciding to get married.

But for Catherine and Freddie, Maria and Tom and Ollie and Demi, their fairy tale did not quite come to the end they were hoping for.

However, Nicole and Benaiah and Jasmine and Bobby both said 'I do' at the altar, and will be embarking on married life, for all to see, for the first time.

With season 7 of the US edition of Love Is Blind already confirmed, there is much to anticipate for the pod squad fandom!

