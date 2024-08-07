As ever, the newly engaged couples will explore dynamics like never before as they move in together, plan their weddings and find out if their physical connection matches the emotional one their made in the pods.

But like seasons before, it will all come down to one important moment: Saying 'I do'. But all of them may not make it that far.

Among the couples hoping to having a lasting love is Demi and Ollie and with the first four episodes now on Netflix, here's everything you need to know about the pair!

Who is Demi?

Demi for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 30

Job: Safeguarding and attendance manager

Location: London

Instagram: @demisantanabrown

Demi is a 3o-year-old safeguarding and attendance manager from London, hoping to meet someone to have kids with and bag the fairytale ending.

Demi loves boxing and football, which she thinks some men are intimidated by. She says she is used to guys seeing her only as a friend but then only find her attractive when she gets dressed up.

Who is Ollie?

Ollie for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 32

Job: Software sales

Location: London

Instagram: @ollie1sutherland

Ollie is a 32-year-old software salesman from London and hasn't been in a serious relationship for six years, admitting that he often goes for the "Instagram hot" girls and it never develops into anything meaningful.

Now in the pods, Ollie is ready to fall in love with someone's heart rather than their looks. His nights out are now turning into friends' weddings and he wishes he could bring along a plus one.

Are Love Is Blind's Ollie and Demi still together?

With just four episodes of Love Is Blind UK available to watch, it is currently unknown if Ollie and Demi are still together beyond the pods.

Ollie and Demi seemingly hit it off in the pods and afterwards, however based on the coming up teaser for the latter of season 1, it seems they may run into issues.

In the preview, Demi shares her apprehensions that Catherine may be Ollie's type as she watches them talking. Later, Demi asks what Ollie wants, to which he replies: "I want to go home" and she says: "Okay, cool, then go home."

Viewers will have to stay tuned to upcoming episodes to see if Ollie and Demi will go the distance. We’ll be sure to keep this page updated once we know more!

