While the UK has its fair share of reality TV dating programmes in Love Island and Married at First Sight, viewers will have to brace themselves for one more as Love Is Blind UK is coming to screens this year!

Want to know more about the upcoming series? Read on for all you need to know.

Johnny and Amy on Love Is Blind US. Netflix Netflix

While an exact release date for Love Is Blind UK is yet to be announced, Netflix has confirmed the series will debut on the streamer this year!

We'll be sure to keep this page updated once the finer details are announced.

Love Is Blind UK hosts

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be hanging up their nuptial boots for the UK series, and instead, Emma and Matt Willis will be hosting.

Much like the Lacheys, the Willis's will be overseeing the singles as they enter the pods for the first time all the way to their wedding day.

"I'm so excited to be presented the UK version of Love Is Blind with Emma," Matt said.

"We love the show! It's been such a dream working together and fascinating to watch the process unfold. Experiencing this new project side by side has been really amazing, and I can't wait for people to come on this journey with us."

Are there any speculated cast members for Love Is Blind UK?

No. Much like the US series, the singletons taking part in Love Is Blind won't be revealed until much later on.

However, if you fancy a shot at love in the pods, casting for the new series is currently open for UK residents over 18.

The closing date is Sunday 14th July 2024, so if you think the process is for you, apply!

Brittney, Kenneth, Laura, Johnny, Amy, Ad, Clay and Jeramey in Love Is Blind US. Netflix

Is there a trailer for Love Is Blind UK?

Not yet. A trailer is yet to be released for Love Is Blind UK, but as soon as it's available – we'll be sure to keep this page updated.

