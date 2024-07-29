Love Is Blind UK cast: Full line-up of cast members in the pods
Love Is Blind is back!
We're headed back to the pods! Love Is Blind is back for another exciting instalment as a group of singles all enter the pods with the hopes of potentially marrying someone, sight unseen. But this time, they're headed to the UK!
From Wednesday 7th August, viewers will get the chance to watch the newly engaged couples move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches the emotional one their made in the pods.
But as their wedding day arrives, will they be able to marry the person they fell blindly in love with?
So, who are these singletons headed into the pods?
Without further ado, get to know about the cast of Love Is Blind UK.
More like this
Love Is Blind UK cast: Full line-up of confirmed cast members
- Aaron
- Benaiah
- Bobby
- Catherine
- Charlie
- Conor
- Demi
- Ella
- Elle
- Freddie
- Jake
- Jasmine
- Joanes
- Jordan
- Lisa
- Maria
- Natasha
- Nicole
- Olivia
- Ollie
- Priya
- Ria
- Richie
- Ryan
- Sabrina
- Sam
- Sharlotte
- Shirley
- Steven
- Tom
Aaron
Age: 33
Job: Chicken restaurateur
Location: Milton Keynes
Instagram: @amurrell1
After coming out of a long-term relationship, Aaron has enjoyed single life, but it's beginning to feel empty for him.
In the pods, Aaron wants to find a partner to settle down with. His role models are his parents, who have been together for 34 years, and he is hoping to find a lasting love like theirs.
Benaiah
Age: 33
Job: Structural landscaper
Location: Preston
Instagram: @benaiahgb
Benaiah has been single for 11 years after finding it difficult to recover from a break-up.
The 33-year-old loves adventure and the outdoors, but is yearning for a deeper connection with someone and finally feels ready to let his guard down and open up.
Bobby
Age: 33
Job: Luxury shopping guide
Location: Staffordshire
Instagram: @bobbyj4k
After travelling the world with his job, Bobby is ready to find the right girl and settle back in the UK. Bobby also writes and records his own music and says his mum is the most important person in his life.
Catherine
Age: 29
Job: Dental nurse
Location: Jersey
Instagram: @catrichards94
Living on the small island of Jersey, Catherine reckons it is hampering her chances of finding an eligible bachelor and needs to cast her net further afield.
Catherine was adopted as a baby and has never met a man who understand how this has shaped her life and thus, has impacted her relationships.
Charlie
Age: 34
Job: Gym general manager
Location: Hertfordshire
Instagram: @charlie.mawson08
Charlie has been single for five years and is searching for a physical spark with someone who can also be his best friend.
Conor
Age: 31
Job: Health food business owner
Location: Dublin
Instagram: @griffindoor92
Conor has been single for seven years and since his last relationship ended, he has struggled to find anyone he can truly connect with.
After losing his mum three years ago, Conor started up his own health food business in her memory, determined to make her proud.
Demi
Age: 30
Job: Safeguarding and attendance manager
Location: London
Instagram: @demisantanabrown
Demi loves boxing and football, which she thinks some men are intimidated by. She says she is used to guys seeing her only as a friend but then only finding her attractive when she gets dressed up.
In the pods, Demi is looking to meet someone to have kids with and bag the fairytale ending.
Ella
Age: 27
Job: Social worker
Location: Derby
Instagram: @ellalilianaa
Ella has tried many ways to meet a partner but has had little success. The 27-year-old likes to play tennis, run, sing and bake in her spare time and says the family dog Dolly is her best friend.
Elle
Age: 27
Job: Graphic designer
Location: London
Instagram: N/A
Having been single for the last year and unable to find someone who wants the same things out of life, Ella has turned to the pods.
She dreams of getting married and building a big family – something she never had.
Freddie
Age: 32
Job: Funeral director
Location: Bolton
Instagram: @freddieppowell
A romantic at heart, Freddie doesn't like being single and is hoping to find someone he can buy flowers for, take to dinner and travel the world with.
Jake
Age: 32
Job: Civil engineer
Location: Leicestershire
Instagram: @jake.shill
Jake finds himself as the agony aunt for all his friends and admits to being "soppy" when in a relationship.
After going through a break-up and losing his mum, Jake realised he is eager to settle down and start a family. He says he is ready to find the one and is known for falling in love quickly.
Jasmine
Age: 29
Job: Mental health nurse
Location: London
Instagram: @thejaycee_
All of Jasmine's friends have settled down, but she has been steadfastly single for four years and says she never gets approached.
Jasmine wants to walk down the aisle and thinks she would make a good wife.
Joanes
Age: 31
Job: Resident service manager
Location: Luton
Instagram: @joanes11
Joanes prefers old school romance to playing text tennis and mind games. When looking for a partner, Joanes hopes to meet someone who loves to travel and experience different cultures and shares his Christian values.
Jordan
Age: 33
Job: Fashion tech founder
Location: Surrey
Instagram: @jordybaker
Jordan is slow to build trust in a relationship and doesn't take any chances, which is where he feels he may have been going wrong in the past.
After watching his friends start to settle down and have families, Jordan thinks now might be the time to throw caution to the wind and take a risk on love.
Lisa
Age: 34
Job: Baby photographer
Location: Edinburgh
Instagram: @lisahendrie
Lisa falls in love easily but is tired of being judged for her looks, and she is looking for a relationship of substance.
Maria
Age: 30
Job: Make-up artist
Location: Southampton
Instagram: @mariabenkh
Fiery and outgoing, Maria is a passionate woman who speaks her mind and is looking for a man who can protect and care for her.
Natasha
Age: 32
Job: Career coordinator
Location: Cheshire
Instagram: @tashwaters
Nicole
Age: 29
Job: Head of brand and marketing
Location: Surrey
Instagram: @theholisticnicole
After being previously married but divorced shortly after, Nicole hasn't given up on love and is hoping to be second time lucky!
Olivia
Age: 28
Job: Creative project director
Location: London
Instagram: @livlavelle
After living and working in Los Angeles, Olivia is back in the UK and feels ready to share her life. Since her last relationship ended, Olivia has taken time to get to know herself and is hoping to find true love.
Ollie
Age: 32
Job: Software sales
Location: London
Instagram: @ollie1sutherland
Ollie hasn't been in a serious relationship for six years and admits he often goes for the "Instagram hot" girls and it never develops into anything deep or meaningful.
Now, Ollie is ready to fall in love with someone's heart rather than their looks.
Priya
Age: 37
Job: Procurement manager
Location: Berkshire
Instagram: @priyanka_grewal
After calling off an engagement after 24 hours, Priya feels now might be the time to step back into the dating world and explore her options.
She is looking to build a lasting connection with someone that goes beyond their physical attributes.
Ria
Age: 34
Job: Commercial contracts manager
Location: London
Instagram: @reelouise31
Ria is ready to meet someone but feels she's exhausted all the options – apart from Love Is Blind.
Richie
Age: 30
Job: Sports turf maintenance director
Location: Gloucestershire
Instagram: @trickyy
Richie admits to needing a lot of reassurance from a partner and describes himself as caring with a lot of love to give.
Ryan
Age: 31
Job: Techno DJ and cellist
Location: Edinburgh
Instagram: @thescottishkorean
Ryan has been single for two years, having struggled to hold down a relationship because of his lifestyle, which involves late nights and travel.
Ryan is hoping Love Is Blind will help him find someone who values commitment as much as he does.
Sabrina
Age: 35
Job: Director of marketing and communications
Location: Belfast
Instagram: @sabrinavittoriaegerton
Sabrina is hoping to meet the man of her dreams in the pods and she believe it will give her an opportunity to get deep with men from the get-go.
She is hoping to find someone who has worked through their own issues and wants to grow with her to be the best versions of themselves.
Sam
Age: 31
Job: Product design manager
Location: London
Instagram: @sam_klein
Having had his heart broken twice, Sam is hoping that the next person to come into his life will be third time lucky.
Sharlotte
Age: 35
Job: Global communications director
Location: London
Instagram: @sharlotteritchie
Sharlotte feels her career has gotten in the way of her love life and has found men are intimidated by her success.
Since her twin sister has moved in with her boyfriend, Sharlotte's desire for her own Mr Right is now stronger than ever.
Shirley
Age: 27
Job: Junior doctor
Location: London
Instagram: @shirleybekker
Shirley admits that in the past she has enjoyed the thrill of the chase, but tends to fall for men who are emotionally unavailable. But she realises now that she wants a partner she can build a life with and is hoping to start a family as soon as possible.
Steven
Age: 37
Job: Gym owner
Location: London
Instagram: @stvnsmthy
Steven has been single for four months following a whirlwind romance which ended when she moved back to the US.
Now, Steven is only interested in relationships he sees as leading to marriage, knows exactly what he wants and refuses to compromise when it comes to love.
Tom
Age: 38
Job: London
Location: PR and advertising consultant
Instagram: @stroudtom
Tom has been single for six years and says his 30s have been focused on personal growth and preparing to settle now.
Having built a successful career, Tom is now ready to fall in love and share his life with someone special.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Love Is Blind UK airs on Netflix on Wednesday 7th August. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.