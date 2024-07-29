But as their wedding day arrives, will they be able to marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

So, who are these singletons headed into the pods?

Without further ado, get to know about the cast of Love Is Blind UK.

Love Is Blind UK cast: Full line-up of confirmed cast members

Aaron

Benaiah

Bobby

Catherine

Charlie

Conor

Demi

Ella

Elle

Freddie

Jake

Jasmine

Joanes

Jordan

Lisa

Maria

Natasha

Nicole

Olivia

Ollie

Priya

Ria

Richie

Ryan

Sabrina

Sam

Sharlotte

Shirley

Steven

Tom

Aaron

Aaron for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 33

Job: Chicken restaurateur

Location: Milton Keynes

Instagram: @amurrell1

After coming out of a long-term relationship, Aaron has enjoyed single life, but it's beginning to feel empty for him.

In the pods, Aaron wants to find a partner to settle down with. His role models are his parents, who have been together for 34 years, and he is hoping to find a lasting love like theirs.

Benaiah

Benaiah for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 33

Job: Structural landscaper

Location: Preston

Instagram: @benaiahgb

Benaiah has been single for 11 years after finding it difficult to recover from a break-up.

The 33-year-old loves adventure and the outdoors, but is yearning for a deeper connection with someone and finally feels ready to let his guard down and open up.

Bobby

Bobby for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 33

Job: Luxury shopping guide

Location: Staffordshire

Instagram: @bobbyj4k

After travelling the world with his job, Bobby is ready to find the right girl and settle back in the UK. Bobby also writes and records his own music and says his mum is the most important person in his life.

Catherine

Catherine for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 29

Job: Dental nurse

Location: Jersey

Instagram: @catrichards94

Living on the small island of Jersey, Catherine reckons it is hampering her chances of finding an eligible bachelor and needs to cast her net further afield.

Catherine was adopted as a baby and has never met a man who understand how this has shaped her life and thus, has impacted her relationships.

Charlie

Charlie for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 34

Job: Gym general manager

Location: Hertfordshire

Instagram: @charlie.mawson08

Charlie has been single for five years and is searching for a physical spark with someone who can also be his best friend.

Conor

Conor for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 31

Job: Health food business owner

Location: Dublin

Instagram: @griffindoor92

Conor has been single for seven years and since his last relationship ended, he has struggled to find anyone he can truly connect with.

After losing his mum three years ago, Conor started up his own health food business in her memory, determined to make her proud.

Demi

Demi for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 30

Job: Safeguarding and attendance manager

Location: London

Instagram: @demisantanabrown

Demi loves boxing and football, which she thinks some men are intimidated by. She says she is used to guys seeing her only as a friend but then only finding her attractive when she gets dressed up.

In the pods, Demi is looking to meet someone to have kids with and bag the fairytale ending.

Ella

Ella for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 27

Job: Social worker

Location: Derby

Instagram: @ellalilianaa

Ella has tried many ways to meet a partner but has had little success. The 27-year-old likes to play tennis, run, sing and bake in her spare time and says the family dog Dolly is her best friend.

Elle

Elle for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 27

Job: Graphic designer

Location: London

Instagram: N/A

Having been single for the last year and unable to find someone who wants the same things out of life, Ella has turned to the pods.

She dreams of getting married and building a big family – something she never had.

Freddie

Freddie for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 32

Job: Funeral director

Location: Bolton

Instagram: @freddieppowell

A romantic at heart, Freddie doesn't like being single and is hoping to find someone he can buy flowers for, take to dinner and travel the world with.

Jake

Jake for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 32

Job: Civil engineer

Location: Leicestershire

Instagram: @jake.shill

Jake finds himself as the agony aunt for all his friends and admits to being "soppy" when in a relationship.

After going through a break-up and losing his mum, Jake realised he is eager to settle down and start a family. He says he is ready to find the one and is known for falling in love quickly.

Jasmine

Jasmine for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 29

Job: Mental health nurse

Location: London

Instagram: @thejaycee_

All of Jasmine's friends have settled down, but she has been steadfastly single for four years and says she never gets approached.

Jasmine wants to walk down the aisle and thinks she would make a good wife.

Joanes

Joanes for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 31

Job: Resident service manager

Location: Luton

Instagram: @joanes11

Joanes prefers old school romance to playing text tennis and mind games. When looking for a partner, Joanes hopes to meet someone who loves to travel and experience different cultures and shares his Christian values.

Jordan

Jordan for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 33

Job: Fashion tech founder

Location: Surrey

Instagram: @jordybaker

Jordan is slow to build trust in a relationship and doesn't take any chances, which is where he feels he may have been going wrong in the past.

After watching his friends start to settle down and have families, Jordan thinks now might be the time to throw caution to the wind and take a risk on love.

Lisa

Lisa for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 34

Job: Baby photographer

Location: Edinburgh

Instagram: @lisahendrie

Lisa falls in love easily but is tired of being judged for her looks, and she is looking for a relationship of substance.

Maria

Maria for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 30

Job: Make-up artist

Location: Southampton

Instagram: @mariabenkh

Fiery and outgoing, Maria is a passionate woman who speaks her mind and is looking for a man who can protect and care for her.

Natasha

Natasha for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 32

Job: Career coordinator

Location: Cheshire

Instagram: @tashwaters

Nicole

Nicole for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 29

Job: Head of brand and marketing

Location: Surrey

Instagram: @theholisticnicole

After being previously married but divorced shortly after, Nicole hasn't given up on love and is hoping to be second time lucky!

Olivia

Olivia for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 28

Job: Creative project director

Location: London

Instagram: @livlavelle

After living and working in Los Angeles, Olivia is back in the UK and feels ready to share her life. Since her last relationship ended, Olivia has taken time to get to know herself and is hoping to find true love.

Ollie

Ollie for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 32

Job: Software sales

Location: London

Instagram: @ollie1sutherland

Ollie hasn't been in a serious relationship for six years and admits he often goes for the "Instagram hot" girls and it never develops into anything deep or meaningful.

Now, Ollie is ready to fall in love with someone's heart rather than their looks.

Priya

Priya and Sharlotte. Netflix

Age: 37

Job: Procurement manager

Location: Berkshire

Instagram: @priyanka_grewal

After calling off an engagement after 24 hours, Priya feels now might be the time to step back into the dating world and explore her options.

She is looking to build a lasting connection with someone that goes beyond their physical attributes.

Ria

Ria for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 34

Job: Commercial contracts manager

Location: London

Instagram: @reelouise31

Ria is ready to meet someone but feels she's exhausted all the options – apart from Love Is Blind.

Richie

Richie for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 30

Job: Sports turf maintenance director

Location: Gloucestershire

Instagram: @trickyy

Richie admits to needing a lot of reassurance from a partner and describes himself as caring with a lot of love to give.

Ryan

Ryan for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 31

Job: Techno DJ and cellist

Location: Edinburgh

Instagram: @thescottishkorean

Ryan has been single for two years, having struggled to hold down a relationship because of his lifestyle, which involves late nights and travel.

Ryan is hoping Love Is Blind will help him find someone who values commitment as much as he does.

Sabrina

Sabrina for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 35

Job: Director of marketing and communications

Location: Belfast

Instagram: @sabrinavittoriaegerton

Sabrina is hoping to meet the man of her dreams in the pods and she believe it will give her an opportunity to get deep with men from the get-go.

She is hoping to find someone who has worked through their own issues and wants to grow with her to be the best versions of themselves.

Sam

Sam for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 31

Job: Product design manager

Location: London

Instagram: @sam_klein

Having had his heart broken twice, Sam is hoping that the next person to come into his life will be third time lucky.

Sharlotte

Sharlotte for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 35

Job: Global communications director

Location: London

Instagram: @sharlotteritchie

Sharlotte feels her career has gotten in the way of her love life and has found men are intimidated by her success.

Since her twin sister has moved in with her boyfriend, Sharlotte's desire for her own Mr Right is now stronger than ever.

Shirley

Shirley for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 27

Job: Junior doctor

Location: London

Instagram: @shirleybekker

Shirley admits that in the past she has enjoyed the thrill of the chase, but tends to fall for men who are emotionally unavailable. But she realises now that she wants a partner she can build a life with and is hoping to start a family as soon as possible.

Steven

Steven for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 37

Job: Gym owner

Location: London

Instagram: @stvnsmthy

Steven has been single for four months following a whirlwind romance which ended when she moved back to the US.

Now, Steven is only interested in relationships he sees as leading to marriage, knows exactly what he wants and refuses to compromise when it comes to love.

Tom

Tom for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 38

Job: London

Location: PR and advertising consultant

Instagram: @stroudtom

Tom has been single for six years and says his 30s have been focused on personal growth and preparing to settle now.

Having built a successful career, Tom is now ready to fall in love and share his life with someone special.

Love Is Blind UK airs on Netflix on Wednesday 7th August. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

