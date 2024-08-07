The first four episodes of the reality series dropped on the streamer this morning and shared the blossoming love stories of several cast members in the pods, including Sabrina and Steven.

Sabrina and Steven was the first couple to get engaged in the pods and if their wholesome connection is anything to go by, we could very well see them at the altar!

If, like us, you have binge watched all the episodes available so far, read on to get to know more about Sabrina and Steven!

More like this

Who is Sabrina?

Sabrina for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 35

Job: Director of marketing and communications

Location: Belfast

Instagram: @sabrinavittoriaegerton

Sabrina Vittoria is a 35-year-old director of marketing and communications from Belfast who entered the pods looking to meet the man of her dreams, believing it would give her an opportunity to get deep with men from the get-go.

Prior to entering the pods, Sabrina hoped to find someone who had worked through their own issues and wanted to grow with her to be the best version of themselves.

Ahead of her appearance on the show, Sabrina shared a video to her Instagram account, thanking those who have sent her well wishes.

"We filmed this some time ago and I can't explain the feeling of going from normal life one day to your picture being sent out to press to the UK and Ireland the next," she explained.

"I really appreciate everyone who has reached out, I will respond to everyone, thank you so much for all your kind words."

Who is Steven?

Steven for Love Is Blind UK.

Age: 37

Job: Gym owner

Location: London

Instagram: @stvnsmthy

Steven is a 37-year-old Cross Fit gym owner from Birmingham, but resides in London.

Prior to entering the pods, Steven had been single for four months after a whirlwind romance which ended when she moved back to the US.

Now, Steven is only interested in relationships he sees as leading to marriage and knows exactly what he wants and refuses to compromise when it comes to love.

Are Love Is Blind's Sabrina and Steven still together?

As there are only four episodes of Love Is Blind UK available, it is currently unknown if Sabrina and Steven are still together beyond the pods.

As for their journey in the pods, the pair are currently engaged and have formed a strong connection as they enjoy their pre-honeymoon.

Viewers will have to stay tuned to upcoming episodes to see if Sabrina and Steven will go the distance. We'll be sure to keep this page updated once we know more!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Is Blind UK episodes 1-4 are available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.