Over the course of 11 episodes, Love Is Blind UK – much like the US format – will see the newly engaged couples move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connections match the emotional ones they made in the pods.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves, so let's meet the pod squad as they describe what the UK dating scene is like for them.

"No one wants to be in a relationship," says 29-year-old mental health nurse Jasmine. "Everyone's got an obsession with situationships and I want to be tied down, so we're in the ghetto right here!"

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Ollie echoed a similar sentiment: "I think we've formed the culture recently where people are jumping from one thing to the next and not really giving anything a try."

The girls of Love Is Blind UK.

When it comes to dating, everybody has a type, and the new Love Is Blind UK stars have given their verdict on what they look for when it comes to a partner.

"I'm looking for respect, loyalty, trust and, of course, a lot of excitement," said Bobby.

Make-up artist Maria is looking for someone who is "good with kids, kind to animals and someone who is really funny".

For Benaiah, the list goes on! He is looking for someone "adventurous, curious, kind-hearted, respectful, open, honest, good at communicating". Not asking for much... right?

Surely there have got to be some icks along the way though? Well, you're in luck, because there are more than a few things that gross out this year's cohort.

From conspiracy theorists and people who use Oyster cards to arrogance and long fingernails, there is a long list!

Want to find out all that, and more, about the pod squad? You can watch the whole clip below!

