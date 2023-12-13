Season 5 of the hit Netflix series premiered on the streamer back in September, but fans will have to wait until February next year for season 6, which has been confirmed to debut on Wednesday 14th February 2024, aka Valentine's Day.

Once more, a batch of single men and women will take to the pods to chat to strangers with the hopes of finding their match, falling in love and forming an emotional connection not founded on the basis of physical attraction.

The news was announced with a teaser posted to Netflix's Twitter account (which has rebranded to X) in which hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are seen putting some finishing touches to the pods, saying they need a little more time to get things ready.

Previous seasons of Love Is Blind have ventured to Seattle in Washington, Portland in Oregon and Houston in Texas, but the sixth season will be in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read more:

The show's season 6 participants are yet to be confirmed, but if previous seasons are anything to go by, there's set to be a fair share of drama, explosive storylines and, of course, some budding love stories.

The series has kept viewers gripped since season 1 initially premiered in 2020 and has continually dominated Netflix's charts upon new season releases.

According to the streamer, every season has ranked in the top 10 upon its release. The fifth season spent five consecutive spending weeks on the English-language TV list and went on to reach the top 10 in 49 countries after its premiere.

More like this

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Is Blind season 6 will premiere on Netflix on 14th February 2024. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.