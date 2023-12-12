Speaking with the BBC, Winkleman revealed that the armoury has gone, and now there is a kitchen - but promised to keep tight-lipped about the upcoming instalment.

In season 1, one or more of the contestants were able to visit the armoury in the hopes of winning a shield to gain immunity and avoid being eliminated by one of the traitors.

While it hasn't been revealed if the armoury will return in a new way, there has only been one version of The Traitors that hasn't included it.

The Dutch take on the programme did not have an armoury in its first season in 2021, before it was then introduced.

Will there be some fresh twists as contestants aim to win a shield in season 2? Well, Winkleman has hinted the "scale" of the missions in the new run is "beyond".

She teased: "The missions this year are epic. The producers are so clever as the missions are incredibly important, as it is a chance for the contestants to switch off from strategising and plotting. They get fresh air, they run around, they work as a team. The scale this year is beyond."

Twenty-two strangers will arrive at a beautiful castle in the Scottish Highlands once again, all with the hopes of winning up to £120,000.

Speaking about the contestants in season 2, Winkleman dubbed them as "excellent".

She explained: "They come having seen the first series, so are more quick to suspect - but they all play a brilliant game."

While the host couldn't say more, it's safe to say viewers are all in for a treat!

The Traitors season 2 will be available to watch from Wednesday 3rd January 2024.

