Player 287, real name Mai Whelan, was named the first winner of Squid Game: The Challenge and awarded the $4.56 million cash prize.

The finale saw the three remaining contestants - players 016 (Sam), 451 (Phill) and 287 (Mai) competing in the last events of the show.

Mai took home the top prize of $4.56 million during the season finale episode after playing a high-stakes game of rock paper scissors.

The 55-year-old Virginia native played against runner-up Phill Cain, a scuba instructor from Hawaii.

On Wednesday 22nd November, the reality TV show launched on Netflix with 456 players, following the success of the Korean drama series Squid Game in 2021.

Similar to the parent show, The Challenge saw the players competing in the well-known events such as Red Light, Green Light, dalgona (also known as the cookie cutter game), marbles and the glass bridge game, which designers revealed was the "trickiest" to create.

Contestants were shocked, however, as a new game was introduced in episode 3 in another shock twist.

The show's creators later revealed why tug of war was excluded from the show, saying: "It wouldn’t feel true to the spirit of Squid Game if we just trotted out all of the same games, one after another, in the same order."

More twists saw players being given the opportunity to eliminate others or give them an advantage in the game.

