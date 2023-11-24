Daniel Slade, the CEO of Express Solicitors, said: "We recognise people may see this as a classic David and Goliath battle with the company and its production partners.

"Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did. Now they have been left with injuries after spending time being stuck in painful stress positions in cold temperatures."

Red Light, Green Light in Squid Game: The Challenge. Netflix

At the time of filming for the series, Netflix confirmed three of the 456 contestants who took part received medical treatment, but said "claims of serious injury are untrue".

Following reports of injuries, a spokesperson told the BBC that medics were on set at all times during the series and that it had "invested in all the appropriate safety procedures".

"While it was very cold on set – and participants were prepared for that – any claims of serious injury are untrue," they said.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Netflix series, which debuted on the streamer on Wednesday 22nd November, sees 456 players take part in a series of children's games in the hopes of winning a life-changing $4.56 million.

A spokesperson for Squid Game: The Challenge told RadioTimes.com: "No lawsuit has been filed by any of the Squid Game contestants.

"We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously."

The first five episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glassand Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.