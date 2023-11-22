Read more:

Before playing the game, the remaining players were asked to get in line. Thinking that tug of war was up next, some of the boys decided to stick together, assembling what they believed to be the "strongest" team.

"I see line three and I see Brad and his line is bad. They look weaker and smaller. Line one is the strongest line. We have a clear advantage," Player 432 told the camera.

Brad, also known as Player 337, said: "I'm looking over at team one and I'm like, 'Damn, all the big guys!' They have an upper hand."

The two teams then entered the game room to learn that they weren't playing tug of war, but war ships, which is similar to the Battleship game.

Squid Game: The Challenge war ships. Netflix

"Attention players: Welcome to the third game - war ships!" the voiceover announced.

"This is not tug of war at all," Player 432 then complained to the cameras. "Holy! This is a completely new game. Damn!"

"The team we're going up against was thinking their brawn was going to win this, oh no! This one's gonna win this all day," Brad added in his VY, while pointing to his brain.

Squid Game: The Challenge launches on Netflix on Wednesday 22nd November. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.