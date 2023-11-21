Throughout each of the challenges, players will be eliminated, adding $10,000 to the piggy bank until there is just one player left standing.

There will be 10 episodes in total, but they won't be released all at once.

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for the Netflix show.

Squid Game: The Challenge release schedule

There are 10 episodes in total for Squid Game: The Challenge.

The show will launch on Wednesday 22nd November with the first five episodes, and the remaining episodes will follow.

Below is the full release schedule:

Wednesday 22nd November - episodes 1-5

Wednesday 29th November - episodes 6-9

Wednesday 6th November - episode 10

Squid Game: The Challenge episode guide

Episode 1: Red Light, Green Light

Episode 2: The Man with the Umbrella

Episode 3: War

Episode 4: Nowhere to Hide

Episode 5: Trick or Treat

Episode 6: Goodbye

Episode 7: Friend or Foe

Episode 8: One Step Closer

Episode 9: Circle of Trust

Episode 10: One Lucky Day

The first part of Squid Game: The Challenge launches on Netflix on Wednesday 22nd November.

