Squid Game: The Challenge release schedule - When episodes arrive on Netflix
The first five episodes will drop on Wednesday 22nd November.
Following the success of Netflix's Squid Game, the streaming site has only gone and launched a reality show of the same theme - with real people taking on challenges in a bid to win $4.56 million.
Produced by Studio Lambert and The Garden, Squid Game: The Challenge will see 456 players competing for the huge cash prize.
Throughout each of the challenges, players will be eliminated, adding $10,000 to the piggy bank until there is just one player left standing.
There will be 10 episodes in total, but they won't be released all at once.
Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for the Netflix show.
Squid Game: The Challenge release schedule
There are 10 episodes in total for Squid Game: The Challenge.
The show will launch on Wednesday 22nd November with the first five episodes, and the remaining episodes will follow.
Below is the full release schedule:
- Wednesday 22nd November - episodes 1-5
- Wednesday 29th November - episodes 6-9
- Wednesday 6th November - episode 10
Squid Game: The Challenge episode guide
- Episode 1: Red Light, Green Light
- Episode 2: The Man with the Umbrella
- Episode 3: War
- Episode 4: Nowhere to Hide
- Episode 5: Trick or Treat
- Episode 6: Goodbye
- Episode 7: Friend or Foe
- Episode 8: One Step Closer
- Episode 9: Circle of Trust
- Episode 10: One Lucky Day
The first part of Squid Game: The Challenge launches on Netflix on Wednesday 22nd November.
