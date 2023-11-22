The contestants will have to form alliances and create strategies as they are put to the ultimate test in order to win the money.

The reality show is, of course, different to the drama, with contestants being simply eliminated, as well as having the ability to put other people up for elimination.

With the slight changes made, how does it all work? Read on for all the rules of Squid Game: The Challenge and how contestants can win the show.

Squid Game: The Challenge rules explained

Much like the drama series, there will be 456 contestants who will take part in various challenges in order to win $4.56 million, but only one person can be victorious.

The game show will include the series's famous challenges, including Red Light, Green Light, the Dalgona cookie challenge, the marble game and the final bridge challenge.

Contestant 299 doing the Dalgona challenge on Squid Game: The Challenge. Netflix

There will also be games unique to the reality series itself, including one where the contestant will have to try and pick up blue bears and another where the contestants are stood in tiny boats on a human-sized board game.

If the contestants fail the challenges, they are ejected from the series by a splatter and must lie on the floor.

The main aim of the game is to pass every single one of the challenges and avoid being eliminated by the other contestants - and the $4.56 million will be won by one lucky person.

What are the games on Squid Game: The Challenge?

While the full list of challenges that will take place are yet to be revealed, we'll be sure to keep this page updated once we know more.

From the trailer, we know that the following challenges will take place.

Red Light, Green Light

Much like in the drama series, contestants have to run when the doll is facing away - but when it turns around, the contestants must remain still. If they move even slightly, they are eliminated.

The Dalgona cookie challenge

Similarly to the series, the contestants must cut out the shape inside their cookie without it breaking. Unlike the series, the contestants knew to moisten the cookies before beginning to make it easier.

Squid Game: The Challenge. Netflix

The marble game

In the marble game, the players can choose play it in different ways. Contestants match up in pairs and one must win all of the other player's marbles before the time expires. The contestant without any marbles at the end of the game is eliminated.

The final bridge challenge

While there is a first look at the final bridge challenge in the trailer, we won't reveal too much to avoid spoiling the game!

However, the rules are simple: Inspired by hopscotch, the players must step on a square to pass the finish line. If a player steps on a square that isn't part of the pattern, they will be eliminated.

There will also be new games introduced in the series, with the rules yet to be revealed until the episodes are released.

Squid Game: The Challenge will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 22nd November.

