On Monday, 23rd January, 456 contestants headed to Bedford’s Cardington Studios in North London for the first day of production.

A bunch of contestants are currently being put through their paces, with filming for Netflix's real-life Squid Game competition now underway.

Similar to the TV drama, which was the streaming site's biggest debut with 111 million viewers worldwide, the contestants were taking part in the show's first game "Red Light Green Light" also known as Statues.

The game requires players to get to the finish line while remaining completely still when the person who is "it" (and in the case of Squid Game, the giant doll) turns around. If you move, you'll be eliminated or "killed off", as was the case with the Netflix drama.

However, it's been reported that a small number of contestants needed medical assistance after filming in the subzero temperatures.

While one contestant is believed to have injured their shoulder after accidentally running into a wall, others were treated for minor injuries.

“Some people couldn’t move their feet because it was so cold,” a source told The Sun. “You could hear someone yell ‘medic’ and the crew would rush on. We ended up standing there for 30 minutes between takes.”

In a statement shared with Variety, a spokesperson for Netflix said: "We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures. While it was very cold on set — and participants were prepared for that — any claims of serious injury are untrue.”

Netflix announced the spin-off back in June. Titled Squid Game: The Challenge, the reality competition will see 456 players competing for $4.56 million (£3.78 million) which is the biggest prize to be won on a Netflix show.

With filming now taking place, it will only be a matter of time before the competition makes it onto our screens.

Read on for everything we know so far about Squid Game: The Challenge, including when it's likely to drop on the streaming site and what viewers can expect.

Squid Game Netflix

An official release date hasn't been confirmed just yet, but with filming currently taking place in London, we can expect to see the reality show on our screens soon.

The applications for the show opened last year, and contestant were asked to be available for up to four weeks in early 2023, which means that filming could come to and in February 2o23.

We'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

What is Squid Game: The Challenge?

Try your luck in Red Light, Green Light Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge is a real-life competition based on Netflix's Squid Game, which launched on the streaming site in September 2021.

Like the drama series, the show will see 456 contestants competing for a huge cash prize of $4.56 million, with contestants being "killed" off each round.

"The biggest Netflix show ever becomes the biggest reality series ever," Netflix teased in the trailer, which featured clips from the hit first season.

"The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed," Netflix added on their official website.

Where is Squid Game: The Challenge filmed?

Produced by Studio Lambert and The Garden, Squid Game: The Challenge will be filmed across two studios in the UK.

The first challenge "Red Light Green Light" took place in Bedford’s Cardington Studios in North London, which is a former airplane hangar.

According to Variety, only 228 contestants our of 456 make it past the first hurdle and continue through to the rest of the game.

Squid Game: The Challenge trailer

In June 2022, Netflix released a teaser trailer for the reality show, including clips from the popular TV drama.

You can watch it below:

