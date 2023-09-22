Well now, we finally have our first look at the reality series, which promises to be suitably eerie as much as it looks entertaining.

In the new trailer, we see the looming figure of the iconic 'red light, green light' doll as well as the masked figures getting prepared for the games to begin.

Squid Game: The Challenge. Pete Dadds/Netflix

One mysterious figure speaks to the contestants and says: "Attention players, you will now compete for our biggest cash prize in reality show history."

456 people are faced with a number of intricate and colourful challenges, with many recognisable from the original series like the deadly tug of war and hopscotch.

Of course, we get our first glimpse of the first round's now infamous game: Red Light, Green Light. While we're not exactly sure how contestants will be eliminated, we do see a flurry of people sprint through the open space so as not to be caught out by the deadly doll.

We then hear one contestant state: "4.56 million dollars – people do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less."

Watch the trailer below.

Produced by Studio Lambert and The Garden, the new reality series has been filmed across two studios in the UK and will be similar to the TV drama, which became Netflix's biggest debut with 111 million viewers worldwide.

Netflix announced the spin-off back in June and since then, fans of the original series have been eager to find out just when the new show will be landing on our screens. Well, the series will launch on 22nd November 2023.

According to the synopsis: "As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them."

Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere on Netflix on 22nd November. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

