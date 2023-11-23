In order to win the cash prize, the players must compete in various games inspired by the original show.

Everything will be tested, included their strategies, alliances and their character, as their competitors are eliminated around them any every step.

When the drama series hit the streaming site, the location didn't seem real, and since then it has all been completely rebuilt with new additions to give the players a completely authentic and immersive experience.

So, where is the Squid Game: The Challenge filming location? Read on for all the information.

Where is Squid Game: The Challenge filmed?

Squid Game: The Challenge was filmed at Wharf Studios in London over the course of 16 days.

A total of six interconnected sound stages were taken up by production to allow players to live inside a "completely immersive world".

The only point of the show where filming took place elsewhere was during the Red Light, Green Light game.

Red Light, Green Light was filmed at Cardington Studios in Bedford, Europe's largest indoor space. At over 100,000 square feet, the space was previously used to build airships and zeppelins in the 1920s and '30s.

The Squid Game: The Challenge players. Netflix

A lot of work went into making the competition look just as it did in the drama series, including items that were CGI'd into the original drama.

For example, the piggy bank that the players see fill up with money every time a contestant is eliminated was created for the very first time for Squid Game: The Challenge.

