With the first five episodes now available to watch on Netflix, there have been some contestants viewers simply can't get enough of - whether it be because of their sneaky tactics or comedic value.

Want to know a little bit more about the contestants? Read on for all you need to know about the key players in Squid Game: The Challenge.

Player 432 - Bryton

Squid Game: The Challenge player Bryton. Netflix

Age: 21

Instagram: @brytonconstantin

From: South Carolina

Job: Student

Bryton has made quite the splash on Squid Game: The Challenge, and has found himself in the middle of a few arguments, especially when it comes to people calling him a "frat boy".

Netflix describe the player as "very outgoing and confident".

"Bryton likes learning about God and the Earth, as well as riding dirtbikes, working out, cooking and reading. He plans on forming alliances while also trusting himself."

Player 161 - Lorenzo

Squid Game: The Challenge player Lorenzo. Netflix

Age: 26

Instagram: @only.lorenzo

From: Italy, now living in United Kingdom

Job: Asset manager

Lorenzo is a self-described "master manipulator", who loves to design clothes and play basketball.

He has been manifesting making it to the final game and knows he'll be a multimillionaire soon.

Speaking about his experience on the show, Lorenzo told BBC News: "It felt like it was real - it didn't feel like you were in a fictional place."

Player 101 - Kyle

Squid Game: The Challenge player Kyle. Netflix

Age: 30

From: Kentucky

Job: Customer services

Kyle struck up a connection with fellow player Dani in the first episode as they began working in the kitchen, which led to them choosing someone to eliminate.

During the competition, Kyle plans on "surveying the competition for weaknesses and is prepared to give people the cold shoulder when the time is right".

Player 134 - Dani

Squid Game: The Challenge player Dani. Netflix

Age: 23

From: Florida

Job: Hospitality supervisor

Dani thinks she will do best in the marbles game as she believes she is good at getting into people's heads.

During the show, the 23-year-old gets the first test in the show when she has to choose someone to eliminate.

"I think, if I did that experience again, I probably would have made the same decision," Dani told Screen Rant.

She continued: "I'm a huge game nerd, so I love being cutthroat in games when we play game night, and I love reality TV shows, competition shows and things like that. So, I think I probably would have made the same decision, but I always will have regret for the decision I made."

Player 033 - Figgy

Squid Game: The Challenge player Figgy. Netflix

Age: 30

Instagram: @hashtagfiggy

From: Tennessee

Job: Teacher

Science teacher Figgy wants to be a "safe space" for people in the game by being someone they can depend on, which she hopes means she can in turn depend on them.

Player 097 - Jada

Squid Game: The Challenge player Jada. Netflix

Age: 24

Instagram: @itsjadasasha

From: New Jersey

Job: Marketing coordinator

While Jada is looking forward to being fully immersed in the game, she isn't looking forward to living in the dorm without her skin care products.

If Jada wins The Challenge, she plans to donate some of the money to kidney donor assistance centres.

Player 141 - Dash

Squid Game: The Challenge player Dash. Netflix

Age: 29

Instagram: @dashkatz

From: New York

Job: Nanny

Part-time model and nanny Dash was named 'Most Likely to Be on Reality TV' in high school, and they are a self-professed superfan of social strategy on shows like Squid Game: The Challenge.

Player 200 - Mothi

Squid Game: The Challenge player Mothi. Netflix

Age: 37

From: United Kingdom

Job: Residential field technician

Mothi unfortunately became one of the first players to be crossed by his fellow contestants, as Dani and Kyle chose to eliminate him from the competition.

Player 243 - Stephen

Squid Game: The Challenge player Stephen. Netflix

Age: 30

From: Missouri

Job: Moving company owner

Stephen joined The Challenge with his best friend, Chase - but he was later eliminated during Red Light, Green Light. As the competition continues, Stephen forms a close bond with Rick, the game's oldest player.

Player 301 - Trey

Squid Game: The Challenge player Trey. Netflix

Age: 25

Instagram: @choochootreyn

From: Illinois

Job: Delivery driver

Trey joined the show with his mother, LeAnn, in order to have a built-in alliance. If he wins the show, Trey wants to help his parents finish paying off their home.

Player 302 - LeAnn

Squid Game: The Challenge player LeAnn. Netflix

Age: 64

Instagram: @leannplutnicki

From: New Jersey

Job: Retired newspaper editor

LeAnn hopes to overcome the perception the younger players have about the older players while on The Challenge.

LeAnn used to work at The New York Times, and she was the first woman at Kansas State to receive a full ride on a basketball scholarship.

Player 299 - Spencer

Squid Game: The Challenge player Spencer. Netflix

Age: 21

Instagram: @spencer_hawkins07

From: North Carolina

Job: Software engineer

Spencer didn't have the easiest ride during the competition, especially when it came to the Dalogna cookie challenge.

Looking back on his time on the show, Spencer admits one of his regrets was not "staying up later the night before" leaving, among other things.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "My only regret is not staying up later the night before, having more conversations with people and getting to hear their stories.

"And maybe taking a few minutes more with my cookie, because I rushed it a bit and ended up breaking it. But I don't think I would've put that on anyone else."

