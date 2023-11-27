As it turns out, some of that tension was manufactured, with Spencer Hawkins (Player 299), revealing that not all players were competing at the same time.

The reality show put a spin on the series' brutal cookie cutting game, which saw the players be divided into groups, choose a shape and then attempt to cut said shape out of a cookie mould using nothing but a needle and their own saliva. Those who picked the umbrella were doomed.

The contestants were well aware of the challenge the umbrella posed so, in order to mix things up, the producers split the remaining contestants into four groups. One person from each group was then tasked with selecting their group's Dalgona shape. If they didn't reach a unanimous decision – on a timer – they would all be eliminated.

Player 299 decided to pick the umbrella to spare the others from making that decision, leading to some pretty vicious comments from his teammates when they entered the arena – and a lot of anxiety.

In a video shared on TikTok, Hawkins explained that some of the players were actually pretending to be working on getting their umbrellas out of the mould.

“Only one-fourth of the room was actually competing [at] a time. The other three-fourths were asked to pretend and just move their fingers around like they were working on a cookie. I was doing a bad job pretending and just watching others try to compete — that’s what was going on in this moment,” he explained.

Hawkins was ultimately eliminated during the challenge alongside a sizeable chunk of his fellow players in a scene that has since gone viral.

“I think I already ultimately made that decision before I walked into the room and you can see that when I started crying… because, ultimately, I wasn’t going to put the decision of picking [the] umbrella onto anyone else,” he added.

RadioTimes.com understands that all players competed in the Dalgona challenge, but they were filmed in small groups to ensure good coverage and accurate adjudication of every single participant.

