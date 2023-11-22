However, the executive producers of Squid Game: The Challenge, Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt and John Hay, have denied that the show "misses the point" of what Squid Game is about.

Harcourt told The Hollywood Reporter that he takes issue "over the notion that Squid Game has just one point".

He explained: "One of the important strands was the capitalist critique. But it's also a critique of how we are ingrained from childhood to be ultra competitive via these childhood games. It's also about how people behave under pressure — and that's what makes reality shows interesting.

"Even if it's an artificial or conceited situation, how do people behave? It was also about camaraderie. Also, the drama was about people fending off their desperate circumstances to win a huge prize. Our show isn't about people in need. It's about people being presented with an opportunity. So we flip that on its head."

Squid Game: The Challenge. Netflix

He noted that there is an element of the original series that "people have latched on to" that they believe isn't being served, but he believe that is "a very small part of the original Squid Game".

Much like the original show, 456 people take part in various children's games, all in the hopes of winning a whopping $4.56 million cash prize. However, if you fail in any of the games, you will subsequently be eliminated from the competition.

