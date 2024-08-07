As ever, the singles will enter the pods in a bid to form a connection and get engaged to someone they have never seen.

Afterwards, the couples prepare for their looming wedding by moving in together, meeting each other's families and testing whether or not their physical connection matches up to the emotional ones they made in the pods.

Among this year's couples are Jasmine and Bobby, who found love in the pods - but will the love last when they're back in the normal world?

With the first four episodes now on Netflix, here's everything we know about Love Is Blind UK couple Jasmine and Bobby.

Who is Jasmine?

Jasmine for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 29

Job: Mental health nurse

Location: London

Instagram: @thejaycee_

Despite all her friends settling down, Jasmine has been single for four years and says she never gets approached.

She describes her childhood as a "roller coaster" after moving from Norwich to the Philippines at eight years old.

Looking for love in the pods, Jasmine wants to walk down the aisle and thinks she would make a good wife.

Who is Bobby?

Bobby for Love Is Blind UK. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 33

Job: Luxury shopping guide

Location: Staffordshire

Instagram: @bobbyj4k

After travelling the world with his job, Bobby is ready to find the right girl and settle back in the UK.

Bobby also writes and records his own music, and says his mum is the most important person in his life.

Are Love Is Blind's Jasmine and Bobby still together?

With just four episodes of Love Is Blind UK available to watch, it is currently unknown if Jasmine and Bobby are still together beyond the pods.

Jasmine and Bobby found themselves in a love triangle of sorts as Jasmine found herself having a strong connection with Sam - however, she soon realised her heart was with Bobby.

Viewers will have to stay tuned to upcoming episodes to see if Jasmine and Bobby will go the distance. We’ll be sure to keep this page updated once we know more!

