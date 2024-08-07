In this series, viewers will get the chance to meet a new group of UK singles who want to be loved and will see them move in with one another, plan their weddings and find out if their physical connections match their emotional bonds developed in the pods.

Hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, Love Is Blind UK plans to uncover whether love is truly blind...

As the series launches on Netflix today, read on for everything you need to know about when the next episodes are released.

More like this

How many episodes are in Love Is Blind UK on Netflix?

There are a total of 11 episodes of Love Is Blind UK.

As ever, each episode will follow the singles as they attempt to fall in love, sight unseen, and will continue to see them navigate engaged life and get to know their partners friends and families before (hopefully) getting married!

When are the next episodes of Love Is Blind UK out on Netflix?

Matt Willis and Emma Willis in Love is Blind UK. Tom Dymond/Netflix

Love Is Blind UK will be released in three batches, with episodes dropping on Netflix every Wednesday.

Below is a full list of all the release dates for Love Is Blind UK:

Episodes 1-4 – Wednesday 7th August (out now)

Episodes 5-9 – Wednesday 14th August

Episodes 10-11 – Wednesday 21st August

When is the Love Is Blind UK finale episode?

The final episode of Love Is Blind UK will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 21st August.

This will likely include the final weddings, revealing the all-important altar questions!

Love Is Blind UK cast

The girls of Love Is Blind UK. Netflix

There are 30 singles headed into the pods on Love Is Blind UK, you can find out more about them here.

Aaron

Benaiah

Bobby

Catherine

Charlie

Conor

Demi

Ella

Elle

Freddie

Jake

Jasmine

Joanes

Jordan

Lisa

Maria

Natasha

Nicole

Olivia

Ollie

Priya

Ria

Richie

Ryan

Sabrina

Sam

Sharlotte

Shirley

Steven

Tom

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Is Blind UK episodes 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.