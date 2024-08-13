The reunion is set to launch on Netflix on Monday 26th August at 9pm UK time, and it will see the cast looking back on their time in the experiment, breaking down the twists and turns and being joined by special guests from the pod squad to answer all our burning questions.

When the UK edition was first released on Netflix, there was no word initially on whether or not there would be a reunion show, but Netflix has since confirmed that it is happening.

Ahead of the show's launch, RadioTimes.com caught up with the hosts and asked if they would be interested in returning for a reunion, and it was a unanimous yes!

Matt Willis and Emma Willis. Netflix

"We would love to," said Emma as Matt chimed in: "We've got so many questions to ask!"

Asked if they'd want the reunion to be as explosive as some of the US formats have been, Emma said: "I don't think it's about being explosive, I think it's about getting answers, and I think when you're hosting a show like that, you've got to kind of go in and really straddle the line of decency.

"Nobody wants to overstep the mark, no one is there to make anyone agitated, but you want to be the viewer. So, what we've seen, we just want answers to. Those are my favourite kind of shows."

It's clear that Matt and Emma are big fans of the show too, with the couple admitting they even filled notebooks as they've watched back the season!

But it isn't just the UK format they're fans of - the couple have been longtime viewers of the US show, and previously told RadioTimes.com their favourite moments.

"We had Kwame, who was on series 4, he sent us a little message," explained Emma, as Matt added: "He's messaged me a few times. Him and Chelsea are brilliant, we love them. We love it, I'm a big fan."

Matt noted that season 4 was one "that really got us", admitting that they stayed up until 1am watching "episode after episode".

Love Is Blind UK: The Reunion will be available to stream from Monday 26th August at 9pm on Netflix.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.