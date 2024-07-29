Across the pond, Love Is Blind has been going strong for six seasons, and as of 2024, eight couples are still together to this day, while two Love Is Blind babies have joined the crew - and thus, there is a lot to think fondly of from the show.

"We had Kwame, who was on series 4, he sent us a little message," explained Emma, as Matt added: "He's messaged me a few times. Him and Chelsea are brilliant, we love them. We love it, I'm a big fan."

Love Is Blind's Chelsea and Kwame. Netflix

Matt noted that season 4 was one "that really got us", admitting that they stayed up until 1am watching "episode after episode".

More like this

Reflecting on other seasons, the pair shared their thoughts on season 3, and the infamous Zanab and Cole moment at the altar.

Emma said: "That was a lot, wasn't it? That reunion show, wow, that was great. It had everything, didn't it? It was really good."

Read more:

There are just a couple of weeks to go, and the self-admitted fans of the show reflected on why they decided to host it.

"It was really fun, great working with my wife, which is nice," Matt told RadioTimes.com.

Emma added: "People have asked us quite a few times over the years if we'd ever do anything together again, and we've always said we would, but only if it made sense. We didn't want to do things for the sake of it, and this kind of made sense!

"They needed a married couple! We watched it and were banging on the door like, 'Yes, please let us in!'"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Is Blind UK will be available to stream on Wednesday 7th August on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.