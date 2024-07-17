When approached for comment by RadioTimes.com, an ITV source said: "Whilst Stephen is busy filming other projects over the summer, In for a Penny continues to be a much loved format for ITV.

"So don’t put your pennies away just yet, as the team could be popping up in your local town to challenge even more members of the public to take part in their unique and madcap games in the future!"

So, that does mean that In for a Penny could be returning to our screens in the future, and hasn't officially been cancelled.

The series was based on a segment in Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and premiered back in 2019. The fun format of the game show follows Mulhern as he takes to streets around the UK to find people to complete various challenges.

Some of the games in the show include Pet Bet, Pump It Up and Diving for Dosh, as well as the iconic 'In for a Penny, In for a Grand' finale game, which sees people doing silly things in order to win £1,000.

It's understandable given the fact that Mulhern - who is at the helm of In for a Penny - is quite the busy TV presenter, having recently presented Dancing on Ice, Catchphrase and, of course, the reboot of Deal or No Deal.

In fact, after Deal or No Deal returned to our screens at the end of 2023, it has since been confirmed for a second season. The show was a clear ratings hit, reaching 13.7 million viewers across the season.

It was renewed for season 2 back in January 2024, and on the news of its return, Mulhern said: "I am absolutely over the moon that Deal or No Deal is returning to our screens. The response has been incredible, and series one was an absolute roller coaster of emotions. I loved it!"

Previous seasons of In for a Penny are available to stream on ITVX.

