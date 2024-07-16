Following his exit, Di Prima said he "deeply regrets the events" that led to his departure", noting that his "intense passion and determination to win" may have affected his "training regime".

"Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it's best for the show that I step away," he said.

Di Prima and McDermott were paired together during last year's competition before being eliminated in the show's sixth week. The dancer has been a part of the professional line-up for the last five years.

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Now, McDermott – known for her work on BBC Three in various documentaries and for her time on Love Island – has issued a statement on social media, admitting she was "scared" of the public backlash, her future and "victim shaming".

McDermott wrote: "So much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

"However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch."

She continued: "I have wrestled with the fear of opening up - I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

"I would like to thank the BBC & BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me - it really truly means a lot."

Graziano Di Prima. BBC

In a statement posted to social media on Saturday, Di Prima said: "While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC and Graziano Di Prima's representatives for further comment.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.

