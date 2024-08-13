She continued: "I didn’t have any experiences like we’ve heard. It definitely, definitely did not represent what I had experienced, no.”

Marsh said that she will "always have tremendously fond memories" of her time on the show, and confirmed that she was surprised to hear the allegations surrounding Di Prima.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC and Di Prima for comment.

More like this

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

Following Di Prima's departure from the Strictly professionals line-up in July, McDermott spoke out about her experience on the show, saying: "So much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

"However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch."

"I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

Read more:

"I would like to thank the BBC & BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me - it really truly means a lot."

In response, Di Prima recently spoke with The Mail, telling the publication that "all the things that, in the first period of these 20 days, have been said ... are completely untrue".

He added: "I thought we were friends. We were friends. I'm not a monster. I'm not an abusive man. I will not let these lies define me. They are not who I am."

Di Prima continued: "These vile, false allegations ruined my life in a matter of minutes - professionally, financially, psychologically and reputationally. I can be strict, I can be passionate. I want my partner to go as far as they can. Zara wanted that, too."

Following Di Prima removal from the show in July, BBC director-general Tim Davie said: "There will be a degree of competitiveness and will to do well, but there are limits and the line should never be crossed. We never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Strictly Come Dancing will to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.