Strictly's Tasha Ghouri defends previous dance experience: "I may actually not be good at it"
The Love Island star is confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2024.
The Strictly announcements just keep coming - and, of course, with a new batch of celebrities also comes an influx of congratulations and, sometimes, criticism.
After being announced as part of the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 cohort, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has received quite a bit of backlash from those citing her previous dancing experience.
Ghouri, who is the second ever Love Island star to take part in the beloved competition show, has spoken about the source of that backlash.
With people on Instagram asking the star whether her previous experience is an "unfair advantage", Ghouri said on Kiss FM: "I've not danced for quite a few years - since Love Island, my career is so different.
"It's such a different dance style, I may actually not be good at it, like ballet - I'm not good at ballet. I'm trained in commercial street style.
More like this
"It's going to be very hard but I'm excited for a challenge."
Ghouri made history on Love Island in 2022 as the show's first ever deaf islander, and also has a background in commercial dance, having performed in shows previously.
Read more:
- Gladiators confirms celebrities lined up for star-studded special
- Taylor Swift cancels three Eras Tour concert shows following suspected terror plot
Strictly is no stranger to similar sentiments levied at previous contestants, with last year's Layton Williams being subject to the same discourse.
The West End theatre star went on to be runner-up in the season, but upon the announcement of his inclusion in the series, many criticised his inclusion due to him being a theatre performer.
At the time, Williams cleared up rumours of him having prior experience of some of the dances done in Strictly, with some of his fellow contestants also defending the star from online trolling.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
As for Ghouri, we'll just have to wait and see what her first dance will be, and who she'll be paired up with – but she's an exciting addition to the Strictly line-up nonetheless.
She joins other recently confirmed stars including Dr Punam Krishan, singer Toyah Willcox, TV icon Wynne Evans, comedian Chris McCausland and JLS star JB Gill.
On the announcement of joining Strictly this year, Ghouri said in a statement: "Pinch me, I can't believe I'm going to be on Strictly Come Dancing! I've been watching the show since I was little – it's a firm Ghouri family favourite - so this is a total dream come true.
"I know it's going to be an unforgettable experience, and I hope to represent and make everyone proud out on that dance floor."
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Autumn.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.