Ghouri, who is the second ever Love Island star to take part in the beloved competition show, has spoken about the source of that backlash.

With people on Instagram asking the star whether her previous experience is an "unfair advantage", Ghouri said on Kiss FM: "I've not danced for quite a few years - since Love Island, my career is so different.

"It's such a different dance style, I may actually not be good at it, like ballet - I'm not good at ballet. I'm trained in commercial street style.

"It's going to be very hard but I'm excited for a challenge."

Tasha Ghouri. BBC

Ghouri made history on Love Island in 2022 as the show's first ever deaf islander, and also has a background in commercial dance, having performed in shows previously.

Strictly is no stranger to similar sentiments levied at previous contestants, with last year's Layton Williams being subject to the same discourse.

The West End theatre star went on to be runner-up in the season, but upon the announcement of his inclusion in the series, many criticised his inclusion due to him being a theatre performer.

At the time, Williams cleared up rumours of him having prior experience of some of the dances done in Strictly, with some of his fellow contestants also defending the star from online trolling.

As for Ghouri, we'll just have to wait and see what her first dance will be, and who she'll be paired up with – but she's an exciting addition to the Strictly line-up nonetheless.

She joins other recently confirmed stars including Dr Punam Krishan, singer Toyah Willcox, TV icon Wynne Evans, comedian Chris McCausland and JLS star JB Gill.

On the announcement of joining Strictly this year, Ghouri said in a statement: "Pinch me, I can't believe I'm going to be on Strictly Come Dancing! I've been watching the show since I was little – it's a firm Ghouri family favourite - so this is a total dream come true.

"I know it's going to be an unforgettable experience, and I hope to represent and make everyone proud out on that dance floor."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Autumn.

