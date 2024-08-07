The synopsis from the BBC reveals that the four contestants will each have their speed and strength tested in a clash against the Gladiators, before going head to head in the iconic Eliminator challenge.

Following the announcement, Beckett said: “I can’t wait to be absolutely crushed by the Gladiators in front of my wife and children in spandex whilst I watch Joel Dommett and his six-pack sprint past me on the travelator.

"This is going to be a catastrophic humiliation in front of the nation. I’ve got no idea why I agreed to this. Is it too late to pull out?"

Minchin commented: "I am so excited to be on Gladiators, I have watched the show for years and have always thought it looked like terrifying fun and I can’t wait to be part of it!"

Dommett said: "I can’t believe I’m taking part in Gladiators! It’s always been my dream to be on that travelator.

"I’ve been illegally running up escalators backwards all my life in preparation and now it’s happening for real. Super excited to be up against all my favourite muscly people in leotards and have some fun!"

Finally, Taylor added: "Me being on Celeb Gladiators is the answer to the question, 'What’s the most elaborate thing you’d do to get your 5-year-old a foam finger?'.

"We all love the show in my house and I'm so excited to take part! I can’t wait to get chased by athletic goddesses and ask Viper about his childhood."

Ellie Taylor. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Gladiators returned from a long absence at the start of the year, with father-son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh fronting the series as members of the public went up against 16 "superhuman" athletes.

In total, almost 10 million people tuned into the season premiere within 28 days of its broadcast, with average viewership across the 11 episodes settling at more than eight million – the biggest new entertainment launch in seven years.

The show is returning for a full second season next year in addition to this celebrity edition, which does not yet have a confirmed release date. We'll bring you more information as it comes in.

The Gladiators Celebrity Special is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.