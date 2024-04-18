Recently chatting to Collider, Elba gave an insight into the series, saying that "it does not shy away from being super detailed and just as good, in terms of quality and depth and writing and performance, as the movie series".

He added: "I think that if you wanted to know a little bit more about Knuckles, you get to know a whole lot more about him. So, that's what I like about it. It is a real universe dive."

Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about Knuckles - including its release date, plot details, and the all-important cast!

Knuckles will hit Paramount Plus on 26th April.

All six episodes will be released at once.

Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) in Knuckles. Paramount Pictures/Sega/Paramount+.

Knuckles cast: Who stars in the Sonic spin-off?

The following cast members star in Knuckles:

Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna

Adam Pally as Wade Whipple

Cary Elwes as 'Pistol' Pete Whipple

Edi Patterson as Wanda Whipple

Stockard Channing as Wendy Whipple

Julian Barratt as Jack Sinclair

Rory McCann as 'The Buyer'

Scott Mescudi as Agent Mason

Ellie Taylor as Agent Willoughby

Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski

Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog

Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Miles 'Tails' Prower

Christopher Lloyd as Pachacamac

Paul Scheer as TBC

Rob Huebel as TBC

Adam Pally as Wade Whipple in Knuckles. Paramount Pictures/Sega/Paramount+

Elba has admitted it's "surreal" to be playing the role, especially after he grew up with the Sonic games as a child.

He recently told PA: "It feels like a bit of a dream, it feels like being able to step into a video game, and into a film, because I’ve always loved Sonic.

"I love the world. I played the game when I was a kid and now I’m in it, so it feels quite surreal."

Schwartz is also expected to reprise his role as Sonic the Hedgehog, after he took on the leading role in the 2020 and 2022 films, and will return again with Elba in the upcoming third film this December.

What is the plot of Knuckles?

The official synopsis for Knuckles reads: "The new live-action event series follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the echidna warrior."

Julian Barratt as Jack Sinclair in Knuckles. Paramount Pictures/Sega/Paramount+

When does Knuckles take place?

The events of Knuckles take place in between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - so the release order helpfully matches the chronology.

Knuckles trailer

You can watch the trailer for Knuckles below:

