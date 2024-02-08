The show takes place sometime between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and follows Knuckles on his action-packed journey as he finds himself unable to sit and relax with his friends.

As he embarks on his journey, he agrees to teach Wade the ways of the echidna warrior, but it seems there are some people after Knuckles and his powers, which he believes no-one is capable of taking from him.

"Only one hero hits this hard" flashes up on the screen as Knuckles takes on his one of many battles.

As well as Elba and Pally, other cast members include Ben Schwartz, Colleen O'Shaughnessey and Tika Sumpter as Sonic, Tails and Maddie respectively in special guest star capacities.

Other casting includes Stockard Channing (Grease), Edi Patterson (Knives Out), Scott Mescudi (Silent Night), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Flowers), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Family Switch) and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital).

It has been reported that fans will get an additional look at Knuckles during the Super Bowl on Sunday 11th February, with a TV sport said to debut during the game, with the character also due to make an appearance during Nickelodeon's "specialised live broadcast of football's biggest night".

Knuckles premieres on Friday 26th April on Paramount Plus.

