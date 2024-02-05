According to Deadline, the decision to remove the shows is part of Paramount's "strategy shift to favouring its Hollywood-style content" and "wider cost-savings efforts".

Australian series One Night starred Whittaker alongside Nicole da Silva (Wentworth) and Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black) as three friends who reunite 20 years after a traumatic event destroyed their bond, when one of them writes a novel about those events.

It arrived on Paramount Plus in the UK last November, having aired in Australia earlier in 2023.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine at the time of the UK premiere, Whittaker revealed what attracted her to the series.

"The use of our younger versions within scenes, of flashbacks and memory; the celebration and complication of friendship; the exploration of trauma… I found that intoxicating," she said.

"Horrific sexual assaults against women are shown on television all the time, but this point of view hasn’t been explored before in anything I’d seen."

