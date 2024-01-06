The NFL Playoffs are all set to begin, with the Baltimore Ravens leading the way in the AFC, while the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are among the hottest teams in the NFC.

Expect plenty of twists and turns before the grand spectacle kicks off in the desert, but for those foolhardy British fans set to defy the time zones to tune in, you might want to get the date in your diary to book time off work.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for Super Bowl 2024, including date, time and location.

When is the Super Bowl 2024?

The Super Bowl 2024 takes place on Sunday 11th February 2024.

The game was traditionally held on the first Sunday in February between 2004 and 2021.

However, due to scheduling changes - which include adding a whole extra game to the regular season - the slot has been pushed back by one week for the foreseeable future.

Super Bowl 2024 start time

The Super Bowl will kick off at 11:30pm in the UK.

Of course, that is much later than the 3:30pm start time enjoyed by fans inside the stadium in Las Vegas.

It will be an earlier Super Bowl than most, due to the fact it is being played further west – three time zones further back than Eastern Time, which usually dictates schedules in the US.

Where is the Super Bowl 2024 held?

Super Bowl LVIII will be held in Paradise, Nevada, in 2024 – close to Las Vegas.

The game will be played at the Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, which boasts a 65,000 capacity, expandable to 71,835 for big events – and they don't come any bigger than this one.

