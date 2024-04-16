DiscussingFilm has revealed that a teaser trailer for the movie was shown during CinemaCon 2024, which gave those at the event an exclusive look at the return of Jim Carrey’s now more, ahem, rotund Dr Robotnik with a new more game-accurate appearance.

The teaser also gave lucky viewers their first proper look at Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic’s new rival. Yep, he even rides a motorcycle. Hopefully everyone else gets to see this teaser trailer sooner rather than later.

Taking place between Sonic 2 and 3, meanwhile, is the Idris Elba-led Knuckles spin-off TV series airing on Paramount Plus. It’ll be worth a watch to keep yourself in the loop before the third movie lands late this year.

Read on to find the full list of the confirmed Sonic the Hedgehog 3 cast and where you’ve seen/heard them before.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 cast: Who stars in the sequel?

The following major cast members feature in Sonic the Hedgehog 3:

Ben Schwartz as Sonic

as Sonic Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails

as Tails Idris Elba as Knuckles

as Knuckles Jim Carrey as Dr Robotnik

as Dr Robotnik James Marsden as Tom Wachowski

as Tom Wachowski Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski

as Maddie Wachowski Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone

as Agent Stone Keanu Reeves as Shadow

as Shadow Tom Butler as Commander Walters

as Commander Walters Alyla Browne as Maria

Here's what you need to know about the major players and where you might recognise them from.

Ben Schwartz voices Sonic

Ben Schwartz with Sonic the Hedgehog. Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Who is Sonic? Sonic the Hedgehog is the star of the show. The iconic Blue Blur is a gaming mascot from legendary Japanese developers Sega. He can run incredibly fast and loves chilli dogs. Ben Schwartz is reprising his role from the first two films to voice Sonic once more.

Where do I recognise Ben Schwartz from? You’ll likely recognise Ben Schwartz from his memorable spell as Jean-Ralphio Saperstein from Parks and Recreation. He’s also appeared in The Afterparty and Renfield.

Colleen O'Shaughnessey voices Tails

Colleen O'Shaughnessey and Tails.

Who is Tails? Tails is Sonic’s super-smart sidekick who can use his two tails to fly for limited periods. Colleen O’Shaughnessey reprises her voice-acting role as the plucky yellow fox.

Where do I recognise Colleen O'Shaughnessey from? Perhaps most well-known as the current voice actress of Tails across Sonic games, TV shows, and movies,O'Shaughnessey also voiced Cho-Cho Akimichi / Ino Yamanaka / Akari in the English version of the anime series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations across 101 episodes. She has appeared in many games and animated TV series over the years.

Idris Elba voices Knuckles

Who is Knuckles? Knuckles is a red echidna with a powerful punch and the ability to glide in Sonic the Hedgehog. He’s bound to be more of an ally to Sonic this time around and even has his own spin-off show. Knuckles is once again voiced by Idris Elba.

Where have I seen Idris Elba before? Where haven’t you seen Idris Elba before? Most famous for his roles in Luther and The Wire, Elba has appeared as Heimdall across the MCU films, as Krall in Star Trek Beyond, as the baddie in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and as Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad. He was even in The Office (US) as Charles Miner for a spell.

Jim Carrey plays Dr Robotnik

Jim Carrey as Dr Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Paramount Pictures / SEGA

Who is Dr Robotnik? Dr Robotnik is Sonic’s main enemy and the inventor of many a dastardly machine. Jim Carrey is reprising his role as the baddie once more in Sonic 3.

Where have I seen Jim Carrey before? Dumb and Dumber, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Ace Ventura, The Mask, Bruce Almighty, The Truman Show, The Cable Guy, A Series of Unfortunate Events, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Liar Liar, Batman Forever… the list goes on.

Keanu Reeves voices Shadow

Keanu Reeves and Shadow.

Who is Shadow? Shadow the Hedgehog was created by Dr Robotnik in his never-ending quest to defeat Sonic. He shares many attributes with Sonic, including his speed but is imbued with extra powers in the form of Chaos Control.

He’s a lot darker than Sonic, though, and does everything in the memory of his best friend Maria in the games. Presumably, something similar will happen in the third Sonic film.

It has been widely reported that Keanu Reeves is the voice actor behind Shadow, which should fit his moody character very well. Talk about a dream casting.

Where have I seen Keanu Reeves before? Keanu Reeves is best known for his legendary appearances as Neo in The Matrix movies and John Wick in the John Wick films. You’ll also have seen him in Speed, Point Break, and the Bill and Ted movies.

James Marsden plays Tom Wachowski

James Marsden in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Paramount Pictures/ YouTube

Who is Tom Wachowski? Tom Wachowski is the sheriff of Green Hills, where he happens upon Sonic the Hedgehog. He’s one of the two major protagonist human characters that make up Sonic’s unlikely home life alongside wife Maddie Wachowski. James Marsden reprises his role for the third time here.

Where have I seen James Marsden before? James Marsden is famous for his role as Cyclops in the X-Men movies, Prince Edward in Enchanted, and for often playing the human character alongside a CGI animal like Sonic – see: Hop.

Tika Sumpter plays Maddie Wachowski

Tika Sumpter, James Marsden, and Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog.

Who is Maddie Wachowski? Maddie Wachowski is married to sheriff Tom and is a veterinarian. Tika Sumpter reprises her role as the person who is essentially Sonic’s mother figure.

Where do I recognise Tika Sumpter from? Outside of the Sonic films, you will have seen Tika Sumpter in The Underdoggs, Mixed-ish, The Haves and the Have Nots, and heard her voice in Final Space (Quinn Ergon / Nightfall).

Lee Majdoub plays Agent Stone

Lee Majdoub in Sonic the Hedgehog.

Who is Agent Stone? Agent Stone is Dr Robotnik’s assistant and was the owner of the Mean Bean Coffee Café in Green Hills. Lee Majdoub reprises his role as the character in the third film.

Where have I seen Lee Majdoub before? You will recognise Lee Majdoub as the voice of Basim in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and from his appearances in The 100, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and You Me Her.

Tom Butler plays Commander Walters

Tom Butler. Jesse Grant/WireImage/Getty Images

Who is Commander Walters? Commander of the Guardian Units of Nations, Walters is a human character in the Sonic films and loves Olive Garden. Tom Butler is reprising his role as the character in the third movie.

Where have I seen Tom Butler before? With 165 credits to his name as an actor, you’re bound to have seen Tom Butler in something aside from the Sonic movies. He played Dr Campbell in Freddy vs Jason, as an example, and played Mayor Lesley Adams in the American version of The Killing.

Alyla Browne plays Maria

Alyla Browne. Chris Hyde/Getty Images for AFI

Who is Maria? Maria is Shadow’s best friend and she provides Shadow’s inspiration for everything he does after her death in the games. She’s kind of what Project Shadow was all about originally and why Shadow memorably says “Maria” all the time. Time will tell how big a role she plays in the film but she is instrumental in Shadow’s backstory.

Where do I recognise Alyla Browne from? A young actress with just a handful of credits to her name, you will recognise Alyla Browne from Three Thousand Years of Longing (Young Alithea), Sting, and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to land in UK cinemas on 20th December 2024.

