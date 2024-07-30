Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies just missed out on the cash prize, as they came in second place. But there was nothing but positivity and well wishes sent to the couple as the finalists all celebrated their win. Matilda and Sean came in third place, followed by Ayo and Jess in fourth.

As they were crowned the winners, the couple were lost for words as they were met with hugs and cheers from their fellow Islanders.

The join a long list of Love Island winners, including Molly Smith and Tom Clare and Jess Hardy and Sammy Root, who won Love Island: All Stars season 10 of Love Island back in the summer of 2023, respectively.

It has been a summer to remember for the 32 Islanders, who all stepped into the main villa in the hopes of finding the partner of their dreams.

Over the course of the series, there have been some ups and downs for the finalists, with Nicole and Ciaran facing issues in the aftermath of Casa Amor, Sean's wandering eye not proving too sweet for Matilda, and Joey's reveal of a secret mission, plus plenty more.

The results of the winners were revealed during tonight's live show, which included interviews with the finalists and pre-recorded moments from the Islander's last day in the villa.

All seasons of Love Island are available to stream on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.