At the beginning of 2024, viewers were treated to the first ever All Stars series, and like clockwork, another summer show was fast approaching - but not without the news that All Stars would be coming to screens in 2025 to celebrate 10 years of Love Island.

While 2025 seems like a while off, plans are already taking place for the exciting series.

This year saw the likes of Hannah Elizabeth, Toby Aromolaran, Anton Danyluk, Georgia Harrison and more enter the villa for a second shot at love, and Love Island's creative director has got exciting plans in motion to ensure the second season won't be forgotten.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Mike Spencer said that the good thing about All Stars is that it is "a very different entity [and] a different format".

Love Island: All Stars girls Georgia Harrison, Georgia Steel, Arabella Chi, Sophie Piper and Joanna Chimonides. ITV

"We've already started early chats about how we kind of tweak the format, change it, what works, what didn't," he explained.

"And I think that's the best thing about the show - because we're on every night, we can be reactive. I still look through social media, seeing people's reactions, and kind of working with that is what we can do with Love Island, which is very different to a lot of dating shows.

"We're no pre-recorded, we're not sat in an edit for eight weeks, we are putting the show out night after night, and the team are incredible here and everyone loves it."

One key thing about the behind-the-scenes of Love Island is that those working around the clock have "the passion", which is beneficial to the show continuing year-on-year.

Spencer added: "Everyone's got the passion. There's me and a couple of the execs and a couple of the core senior team who have worked on the show since 2015, and I think that's mainly reflected in the passion that we've got for this show."

Nicole and Ciaran on Love Island. ITV

And it's clear that even with two instalments of Love Island each year, fans are still loving it!

In new data confirmed by ITV, Love Island is officially the biggest reality show of the past decade, and the most-watched programme of the day for 16-34 year olds, reaching the milestone in its latest season.

Currently averaging 1 million viewers across 16-34s, the show has also seen a 24 per cent uplift in streams on ITVX compared to the next most recent summer season.

Since 2017, Love Island and its affiliated shows have been streamed a massive 2 billion times, and this year's summer offering hit a consolidated 3.3 million viewers across all devices.

Roll on All Stars 2025!

Love Island The Live Final airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

