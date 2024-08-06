She dialled in as a guest on BBC Radio 2 this morning (Tuesday 6th August) to chat to Vernon Kay about her participation in Strictly 2024, describing it as a "pinch-me moment", having been a fan of the show across its two-decade history on screens.

You can watch some of Dr Krishan's contributions to Morning Live on the BBC's website, which include information on heart palpitations, fighting loneliness, checking for lumps, treating arthritis and coping with postnatal depression.

Read on to find out more about Strictly Come Dancing 2024 contestant Dr Punam Krishan, including what she's said so far about appearing on the 20th anniversary edition of the BBC series.

Who is Dr Punam Krishan?

Age: 40-41

Job: Doctor and broadcaster

Instagram: @drpunamkrishan

Twitter: @DrPunamKrishan

What has Dr Punam Krishan said about joining Strictly 2024?

Dr Krishan said in a statement: "This still doesn’t feel real, I am overjoyed to be a contestant on this year’s show.

"I have watched Strictly every year with my family, and it feels extra special that it’s the 20th year. I can’t believe I will be the one getting Strictly-fied now.

"This is so out of my comfort zone, but I’m up for the journey and will give it my absolute all."

In an interview with BBC Radio 2's Vernon Kay this morning, she said: "As somebody who was raised on bhangra, doing ceilidhs, the odd bit of hip-hop back in the day... Waltz, cha cha cha and the rest of it is a whole new learning curve."

Dr Krishan went on to say she was most excited to try her hand at the paso doble.

"I just love the drama, I think it's so sexy, it's fiery, it's all of that that life serves up sometimes," she explained. "I think it will be really challenging but it's the one that I look forward to watching the most every year."

The doctor also said she'd be seeking advice from fellow Morning Live presenters Helen Skelton, Sara Davies, Kimberley Walsh and Kym Marsh, who have all competed on Strictly Come Dancing in the past.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.

