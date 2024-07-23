"There will be a degree of competitiveness and will to do well, but there are limits and the line should never be crossed," he said. "We never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind."

He added that he was "very sorry that anyone has had an experience that hasn't been wholly positive".

"That's something we do need to reflect on and I'm sorry about that. There are clearly learnings specifically about oversight in the training rooms that we had needed to address."

Davie also confirmed that, despite the recent controversy, Strictly would return to BBC One as planned later this year.

Strictly Come Dancing professionals. BBC/Guy Levy

This comes after Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima were confirmed not to be returning to the dance programme in 2024 following allegations about their behaviour.

Pernice, who left the show after nine seasons, has denied "any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour".

In a statement posted following widespread reports of an investigation into the pro, Pernice said: "Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

"I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners. Thank you all again for your continued love and support."

Di Prima was previously announced as part of this year's season but it was recently confirmed by the BBC that he is "no longer part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series".

Following his departure from the show, Di Prima said he "deeply regrets" the events that led to his exit, admitting that his "intense passion and determination to win" may have affect his "training regime".

"Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it's best for the show that I step away," he said.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.

