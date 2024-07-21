Now, long-time judge Horwood has revealed that he was unaware of any complaints about professional dancers and he found out about the allegations "through the press".

"It's a shock and news to me," he told BBC Radio Wales's Lucy Owen.

"The judges are never present at any of the teaching and we literally come in on a Saturday and just judge what we see before us.

"We're kept very, very separate to the rest of the company, so for us it's complete news. Every day I read about something and think, 'That can't be right...'"

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

When asked if he's worried about the future of the beloved BBC ballroom show, he added: "I don't think so, because it's one of those shows that belongs in the people's hearts at home who love dancing, and there's nothing better than seeing someone come from nothing and work hard and move up to being absolutely phenomenal.

"It's a beautiful show to be involved in and I'm very proud of it. I love it, so I wouldn't want anything to jeopardise that."

It follows a number of high-profile allegations concerning the show, with actress and former Strictly star Amanda Abbington previously claiming in an interview with The Mail on Sunday that "Giovanni is nasty" and that "he was awful to a few of us".

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday this weekend, she added: "I had to think long and hard about making a complaint because I knew the backlash I would get. But I would not have been able to live with myself for future people going on that show."

In a statement, Pernice's spokesperson said: "Giovanni refutes these allegations and denies any accusations of abusive or threatening behaviour.

"He has provided substantive evidence to the investigation and he remains fully confident of clearing his name."

Meanwhile, documentarian Zara McDermott – who took part in last year's Strictly with Di Prima – opened up about "distressing" incidents in the training room.

She wrote: "I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show."

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

Di Prima said in a statement on social media: "While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."

In response to the reports, the BBC has previously said: "Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process. If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.

"This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint - that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.

"Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness and sensitivity to everyone concerned."

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.

