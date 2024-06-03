"Giovanni is nasty," she said. "He was awful to a few of us. I went to producers early on and told them about Giovanni."

She continued: "You don't understand how awful this all is … Giovanni's fans have started trolling me now. I have had to come off social media and I'm getting death threats."

When approached for comment by RadioTimes.com about Abbington's recent claims, the BBC declined to comment. RadioTimes.com has also approached Pernice's team for comment.

Abbington's comments come after Pernice took to Instagram last month to insist he will "clear his name" over any allegations of "abusive or threatening behaviour" towards his former dance partners.

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington on Strictly Come Dancing 2023. BBC/Ray Burmiston

He wrote: "To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

"Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

"Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me."

Pernice has been a professional mainstay on Strictly since 2015 and won the coveted Glitterball Trophy in 2021 with actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Amidst ongoing reports around Pernice's future on the hit dancing competition show and rumours of an internal probe into Pernice, the BBC issued a statement last week urging people "not to indulge in speculation".

The statement read: "It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor, ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

"Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high-profile show. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

"If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken."

It continued: "This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint - that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.

"Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness and sensitivity to everyone concerned. We will not be commenting further."

Abbington left Strictly in a surprise exit from the show, which was announced during an episode of Strictly: It Takes Two.

Reading a statement, the show's co-host Fleur East revealed: "Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition. The show wishes her all the best for the future."

